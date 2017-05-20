News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Oikotrust expands student housing portfolio in Thessaloniki, Greece
Oikotrust Student Housing aims to remain at the forefront of new developments in the Greek student housing market by adding more than 150 new units by 2018.
As part of its expanding portfolio of properties, Oikotrust has gained planning approval for the construction of a new boutique student housing building in the city center of Thessaloniki. The building, located at Platonos street, is in the heart of the student area of the city, while it also benefits from a walking distance to the main shopping and commercial area of the city and of course within just 200m from the Metro station which is currently under construction.
The new building, designed by award winning architecture studio LOT, based in Thessaloniki and New York, comprises of 23 single units in an 8-floor configuration. The building will include common areas such as laundry room, gym, bicycle parking and storage lockers. The building will adhere to the strictest environmental standards and aim for a minimum carbon footprint, incorporating a number of passive and active energy efficiency systems and design.
The archaeological survey of the land plot, as required by law, will begin on June 6th, while construction is planned to commence in September 2017. The units will be ready for students in August/September 2018.
Prospective students will be able to get more information by contacting Oikotrust online at http://www.oikotrust.gr
Contact
Oikotrust Student Housing
***@oikotrust.gr
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse