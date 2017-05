Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Type (Integration Software, Connectivity Hardware (Wired, Wireless (Wi-Fi, WMTS, Bluetooth), By Applications, By End-User, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

-- The global medical device connectivity market is expected to reach USD 46.4 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, end-user and geography.· Integration Software· Connectivity Hardwareo Wiredo Wireless§ Wi-Fi§ WMTS§ Bluetooth· Electronic Medical Record· Patient Monitoring· Others· Hospitals· Community Healthcare· Clinics· OthersBased on geography, the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The report of this market covers major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.· Cerner Corporation· Koninklijke Philips N.V.· Digi International Inc.· McKesson Corporation· Cisco Systems Inc.· Medtronic, Inc.· Siemens Healthcare GmbH· Honeywell HomeMed LLC· Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA· eDevice Inc.· Qualcomm Inc.· Lantronix Inc.· GE Healthcare Ltd.· Silex Technology America, Inc.· NantHealth· Spectrum Medical· True Process, Inc.Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/global- health... Data Bridge Market ResearchAmanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar, Pune – 411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/