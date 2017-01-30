 
News By Tag
* WMTS
* Wi-fi
* RFID
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Type (Integration Software, Connectivity Hardware (Wired, Wireless (Wi-Fi, WMTS, Bluetooth), By Applications, By End-User, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* WMTS
* Wi-fi
* RFID

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

DALLAS - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The global medical device connectivity market is expected to reach USD 46.4 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, end-user and geography.

By Type:

·         Integration Software

·         Connectivity Hardware

o    Wired

o    Wireless

§  Wi-Fi

§  WMTS

§  Bluetooth

BY Application:

·         Electronic Medical Record

·         Patient Monitoring

·         Others

By End-User:

·         Hospitals

·         Community Healthcare

·         Clinics

·         Others

Based on geography, the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The report of this market covers major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/global-medical-device...

Major Players of the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market:

·         Cerner Corporation

·         Koninklijke Philips N.V.

·         Digi International Inc.

·         McKesson Corporation

·         Cisco Systems Inc.

·         Medtronic, Inc.

·         Siemens Healthcare GmbH

·         Honeywell HomeMed LLC

·         Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

·         eDevice Inc.

·         Qualcomm Inc.

·         Lantronix Inc.

·         GE Healthcare Ltd.

·         Silex Technology America, Inc.

·         NantHealth

·         Spectrum Medical

·         True Process, Inc.

Other Insights:

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-health...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/

Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
shubham.dwivedi@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Source:Data Bridge Market Research Private Ltd.
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com
Posted By:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:WMTS, Wi-fi, RFID
Industry:Medical
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Data Bridge Market Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share