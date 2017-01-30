News By Tag
* WMTS
* Wi-fi
* RFID
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Type (Integration Software, Connectivity Hardware (Wired, Wireless (Wi-Fi, WMTS, Bluetooth), By Applications, By End-User, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, end-user and geography.
By Type:
· Integration Software
· Connectivity Hardware
o Wired
o Wireless
§ Wi-Fi
§ WMTS
§ Bluetooth
BY Application:
· Electronic Medical Record
· Patient Monitoring
· Others
By End-User:
· Hospitals
· Community Healthcare
· Clinics
· Others
Based on geography, the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The report of this market covers major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Major Players of the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market:
· Cerner Corporation
· Koninklijke Philips N.V.
· Digi International Inc.
· McKesson Corporation
· Cisco Systems Inc.
· Medtronic, Inc.
· Siemens Healthcare GmbH
· Honeywell HomeMed LLC
· Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
· eDevice Inc.
· Qualcomm Inc.
· Lantronix Inc.
· GE Healthcare Ltd.
· Silex Technology America, Inc.
· NantHealth
· Spectrum Medical
· True Process, Inc.
Other Insights:
Global Healthcare IT Integration Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024
Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar, Pune – 411028
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
shubham.dwivedi@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse