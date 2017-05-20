 
Industry News





Elkos launches a new category of Glitter Gel Pens

Elkos introduces Quba , a new glitter gel pen from Elkos stable
 
 
KOLKATA, India - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Elkos announces the release of Quba( htt://www.elkospens.com/glitter-gel-quba.html)for an added touch of pizazz to standard gel pen.

"A touch of shimmer is something exactly what our customers' needs to make their creative sour. These glitter gel pens are great for adding that little bit of magic.  Every color sparkles with glitter and glow" said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd. "Quba is available in attractive sparkled body in a pack of ten pcs at a competitive price.. The ink of these glitter gel pens contains small traces of glitter that make them sparkle and shine when applied to paper. Ideal for greeting card, gift tags or just decorating a page creatively"

Design & Performance

Use of  latest Korean technology and glitter colors  makes them one of the top choices for craft. The thick ink makes them less likely to bleed through paper, meaning it won't damage or run through to the side of cards or notepads. The tips are able to create controlled and fine lines, so they work well on small and large projects. Quba gel pens are best product of their kind in the market and their bright sparkles makes them a great choice.

Packaging

10 pcs Pack

100 pcs Box

1800 pcs Master Carton

Pricing and Availability

Elkos  Quba  glitter gel pens is available now with retailers across India. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens

About the company

Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.

ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM's.
