Elkos launches a new category of Glitter Gel Pens
Elkos introduces Quba , a new glitter gel pen from Elkos stable
"A touch of shimmer is something exactly what our customers' needs to make their creative sour. These glitter gel pens are great for adding that little bit of magic. Every color sparkles with glitter and glow" said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd. "Quba is available in attractive sparkled body in a pack of ten pcs at a competitive price.. The ink of these glitter gel pens contains small traces of glitter that make them sparkle and shine when applied to paper. Ideal for greeting card, gift tags or just decorating a page creatively"
Design & Performance
Use of latest Korean technology and glitter colors makes them one of the top choices for craft. The thick ink makes them less likely to bleed through paper, meaning it won't damage or run through to the side of cards or notepads. The tips are able to create controlled and fine lines, so they work well on small and large projects. Quba gel pens are best product of their kind in the market and their bright sparkles makes them a great choice.
Packaging
10 pcs Pack
100 pcs Box
1800 pcs Master Carton
Pricing and Availability
Elkos Quba glitter gel pens is available now with retailers across India. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/
About the company
Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.
ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS)
