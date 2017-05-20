 
News By Tag
* Cyber_Alert
* Global_ttack
* Trump
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120

International Cyber Alert A Global Attack is Imminent - CYBERPOL

CYBERPOL today issued an "International Cyber Alert" that a global attack is imminent based upon reporting from multiple global sources.
 
 
CYBERPOLNEWS
CYBERPOLNEWS
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cyber_Alert
* Global_ttack
* Trump

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* San Diego - Virginia - US

SAN DIEGO, Va. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- CYBER ALERT

CYBERPOL today issued an "International Cyber Alert" that a global attack is imminent based upon reporting from multiple global sources.  CYBERPOL urges all service providers globally to ensure power grid infrastructure passwords are not set to defaults, as over 40% appear to be.

The General Secretariat indicated that several partners have already coordinated and have taken measures via internal notification.  Global SCADA leaders are urged to cooperate with local authorities in the event that such infrastructure is met with any attack vector.

CYBERPOL, located in the United States, works with public and private sector organizations to mitigate the most unique and complex challenges the world faces today.

The International Cyber Policing Organization abbreviated CYBERPOL, with it current Official HQ ( Head Quarters) based in USA is an international organization, formerly recognized by Royal Decree n Europe, facilitating the widest mutual international authoritative cooperation. It was first established as the International Cyber Security Organization (ICSO) during 2013 and adopted its telegraphic name CYBERPOL as its common name in 2013. The CYBERPOL HQ ( Head Quarters) relocated to United Kingdom whereas it was finally settled to have the HQ based in the USA during 2017 on the 22nd April in the district of San Diego California. CYBERPOL has grown exponentially and have now official representatives in 8 countries that Includes the England, Denmark, Africa, Hungary and Italy. The Secretary General is the official head of the General Secretariat based in the USA, representative responsible for the General Secretariat operational activities.


Visit http://www.cyberpol.info

Media Contact
Jay McGowen
General Secretariat US CYBERPOL
***@cyberpol.info
End
Source:
Email:***@cyberpol.info
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CYBERPOL INTERNATIONAL CYBER POLICING ORGANIZATION News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share