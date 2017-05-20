 
News By Tag
* Php
* Wordpress Developers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120

The best of web solutions now with Techno Infonet

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Php
Wordpress Developers

Industry:
Services

Location:
Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India

AHMEDABAD, India - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Technology has opened doors to many opportunities that are all ready to be seized with open arms. Techno Infonet is one such company that looks forward to grabbing each and every opportunity that comes in its way.

The company looks after the following services quite gracefully:

Web development services

Web designing services

App development services

Internet marketing services

E-commerce services

Web outsourcing services

All these and much more that grace up the company's identity in the world of technology. 'Making IT simple' – a motto that perfectly attributes the working of Techno Infonet looks up to maintaining relations that are durable and could live up to quite a period of time. 100% client satisfaction ratio and 92% customer retention ratio – figures perfectly elucidate the company's authenticity as well as the quality. More than 550 web applications, a growth rate of more than 150%, more than 250 happy e-commerce customers, a strong foothold in more than 15 countries and its enthusiasm to cover the entire world floats in its perseverance and dedication to provide the best.

The TalkList, Ryda, Honeywell, Accenture, Optimum, SwapOnce, Plants Galore and Mili are some of its well-renowned clients. The website www.technoinfonet.com will take you through the detailed list of services along with the testimonials of the clients so as to give you a clear idea about the authenticity as well as the credibility of the firm.

"We are more than honored to receive the certificate of the 20 most promising open source companies of the year. This has elated our pride to work better and more enduringly for our clients" – says one of the spokesperson. "Laravel, PHP, CodeIgniter, HTML5 and AngularJS are some of the tools that we have mastered the art of using them diligently. When it comes to serving the world of business we maintain our authenticity by complying with all the W3C standards, well-documented and SEO optimized codes. We not only aim for completing the project but also look forward to maintaining a long-term relation with our clients. "

Summary

Techno Infonet started spreading its roots from the year 2004, with a team that consisted of more than 45 qualified people to lift up the integrity of the company. Website designing and developing, CMS based application, mobile app development, SEO, SEM, SMO and SMM strategies are some of the services that the company diligently caters to. All these services are neatly wrapped into costs that are quite economical in nature. The website www.technoinfonet.com is the witness to all the quality solutions that has been delivered and are yet to be delivered.

To know more about us, please visit here: http://www.technoinfonet.com/

Contact
Techno Infonet
+91 79 40307527
***@technoinfonet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@technoinfonet.com
Posted By:***@technoinfonet.com Email Verified
Tags:Php, Wordpress Developers
Industry:Services
Location:Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Techno Infonet PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share