News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The best of web solutions now with Techno Infonet
The company looks after the following services quite gracefully:
Web development services
Web designing services
App development services
Internet marketing services
E-commerce services
Web outsourcing services
All these and much more that grace up the company's identity in the world of technology. 'Making IT simple' – a motto that perfectly attributes the working of Techno Infonet looks up to maintaining relations that are durable and could live up to quite a period of time. 100% client satisfaction ratio and 92% customer retention ratio – figures perfectly elucidate the company's authenticity as well as the quality. More than 550 web applications, a growth rate of more than 150%, more than 250 happy e-commerce customers, a strong foothold in more than 15 countries and its enthusiasm to cover the entire world floats in its perseverance and dedication to provide the best.
The TalkList, Ryda, Honeywell, Accenture, Optimum, SwapOnce, Plants Galore and Mili are some of its well-renowned clients. The website www.technoinfonet.com will take you through the detailed list of services along with the testimonials of the clients so as to give you a clear idea about the authenticity as well as the credibility of the firm.
"We are more than honored to receive the certificate of the 20 most promising open source companies of the year. This has elated our pride to work better and more enduringly for our clients" – says one of the spokesperson. "Laravel, PHP, CodeIgniter, HTML5 and AngularJS are some of the tools that we have mastered the art of using them diligently. When it comes to serving the world of business we maintain our authenticity by complying with all the W3C standards, well-documented and SEO optimized codes. We not only aim for completing the project but also look forward to maintaining a long-term relation with our clients. "
Summary
Techno Infonet started spreading its roots from the year 2004, with a team that consisted of more than 45 qualified people to lift up the integrity of the company. Website designing and developing, CMS based application, mobile app development, SEO, SEM, SMO and SMM strategies are some of the services that the company diligently caters to. All these services are neatly wrapped into costs that are quite economical in nature. The website www.technoinfonet.com is the witness to all the quality solutions that has been delivered and are yet to be delivered.
To know more about us, please visit here: http://www.technoinfonet.com/
Contact
Techno Infonet
+91 79 40307527
***@technoinfonet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse