Breast Pump Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Breast Pump Market is accounted at $830.4 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $1,389.2 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2015 to 2022. Rising demand for healthcare fraternity is the primary factor fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, Technological advancement in breast pumps, growing healthcare expenditure and better reimbursement policies are the major drivers favoring the market growth. However, high cost of breast pumps, contamination associated with the breast pumps and strenuous maintenance of the devices are hampering the market growth. The recent trends in Breast Pump market are hand free pumps which are expected to fuel the market demand.

Closed system market segment is expected to account for 80% of market share. Electric breast pumps for hospital use dominated the overall market with nearly 91%  of market share. North America dominates the global breast pumps market followed by Europe, owing to growing women employment rates, rising population, and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for global breast pumps due to developing healthcare expenditure, growing disposable income, and government initiatives in declining breast pump tax in the market.

Some of the key players in the market include Ameda AG, Bailey Medical Engineering, Buettner-Frank GmbH, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Guangzhou Happy Baby Products Ltd, Hygeia Medical Group, Lansinoh Laboratories, Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips AVENT, Pigeon Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics NV, Whittlestone, Inc. and Albert International.

For More, please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/breast-pump-market

Technologies Covered:
• Battery-powered pumps
• Manual Pumps
• Electric pumps

Products Covered:
• Closed system
• Open system

Applications Covered:
• Healthcare (Hospital Grade) Use
• Personal Use

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/breast-pump-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
