Breast Pump Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
Closed system market segment is expected to account for 80% of market share. Electric breast pumps for hospital use dominated the overall market with nearly 91% of market share. North America dominates the global breast pumps market followed by Europe, owing to growing women employment rates, rising population, and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for global breast pumps due to developing healthcare expenditure, growing disposable income, and government initiatives in declining breast pump tax in the market.
Some of the key players in the market include Ameda AG, Bailey Medical Engineering, Buettner-Frank GmbH, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Guangzhou Happy Baby Products Ltd, Hygeia Medical Group, Lansinoh Laboratories, Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips AVENT, Pigeon Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics NV, Whittlestone, Inc. and Albert International.
Technologies Covered:
• Battery-powered pumps
• Manual Pumps
• Electric pumps
Products Covered:
• Closed system
• Open system
Applications Covered:
• Healthcare (Hospital Grade) Use
• Personal Use
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
