Print Science wp2print Receives Award at Graphitec 2017
Print Science wp2print recognized as timely as affordable innovation in web-to-print for printers, copy shops and signmakers.
wp2print is a complete e-commerce system built on top of WordPress. wp2print brings special pricing calculators to WordPress that allow the creation of the complex products found in the printing industry such as saddle-stitched catalogs, perfect-bound books and wide-format banners. wp2print allows customers to upload their artwork or create new artwork via 'Design Online'. Finally, wp2print supports both public and private storefronts.
wp2print is available as a hosted service viamonthly subscriptionand is available for outright purchase. wp2print is in use in more than 15 different countries and is available in over 10 languages.
"Many printing companies have built websites for themselves with WordPress. Most printers get stuck converting their 'brochure' site into a real e-commerce site." says John Weissberg, President of Print Science. "Adding wp2print transforms 'brochure' sites into full e-commerce sites. Our customer's site can be issuing price quotes, accepting orders and collecting payments within a few hours."
Print Science (http://printscience.com) is a leading software developer in the Web-to-Print market. wp2print is a Web-to-Print solution used by printers, signmakers, copy shops and reprographers in North America, Europe, Africa and Australia. Print Science was founded in 1996. Print Science serves its worldwide customer base from its headquarters near Boston in the US and from its office in Brussels Belgium.
