News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Get Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 'Big Blue' Watch in India from the Prime Watches
The Prime Watches is one of the authorised retailers of Omega brand in India with the widest collections and best-selling models. The luxury watch boutique recently brought to the watch lovers the Seamaster Planet Ocean 'Big Blue' a recent release...
The Big Blue watch has been released at the Baselworld 2017 by Omega with the ultimate comfort and the legacy of the watchmaking. The craftsmanship, as expected, crosses the innovation created so far. Mixing the past achievement with the future anticipation, this Big Blue watches open up a new door in the Swiss timekeeping.
Omega used a single block of Ceramic to design its Big Blue watch that combines GMT and divers' function together. After getting a huge success in the Planet Ocean Deep Black collection, the brand decided to take this journey further. This new release is the result of Omega's in-depth research in bringing something new that was not discovered by others.
The watch features a 45mm blue ceramic dial detailed magnificently with the GMT track in orange colour. The individuality of the watch is carried through the hands and indexes made of 18k white gold. The ceramic bezel in blue also complements the dial and comes up with the diver scale illuminated by Liquidmetal numerals. The design of the case back is equally interesting as that of the dial. The wave-edged screw-in caseback reveals the brand's superiority as the finest watch manufacturer. Along with this, the blue rubber strap with orange stitching and edges makes the watch eye-catchy. With 600-meter water resistance and the 15,000 gauss magnetic withstand ability, this watch creates a lot of sensation among the Swiss watch buyers.
The Big Blue watch with all these functions stays ahead of others. It can be said that the watch is the brand's trendiest creation where functionality is as much appealing as the design. The Prime Watches brings this watch to meet the demand of India Buyers. Since India is presenting itself as a growing and profitable market for the Swiss brands, Omega watches also gets huge acclamation in the country. Being the authorised partner of this brand, The Prime Watches feel honoured to offer this recently launched watch for their patrons.
Besides having the Seamaster Planet Ocean 'Big Blue' watch, the boutique is a renowned place for the Omega watches with the collections like Speedmaster, Seamaster and Constellation. It is the one stop destination of watches where buyers can explore a wide range of collections.
About The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique:
The Prime – Luxury watch boutique is one of the authorised watch retailers of India with over 25 years of experience in this field. The company has been offering the popular Swiss watch brands like Omega, Longines, Rado, Tissot and TAG Heuer. With the transparency in business, it is renowned as the trusted and leading watch retailer operated by the chain of luxury watch boutiques.
Please Visit here for more info: https://www.theprimewatches.com/
Contact Details:
The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique
Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344
Email: info@primewatchworld.com
Website: http://www.theprimewatches.com
Contact
Prime Retail India Limited
***@primewatchworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse