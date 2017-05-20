PR Live Releases Knee and Hip Market – Global Industry Size 2021

End

-- PR Live Releases "Global Knee & Hip Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" report to its research store.The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global knee & hip market. It also covers the regional aspect of the market in detail. The top notch players in the market exhibit a very close competition. The report profiles Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew.Complete report available at http://www.pressreleaselive.com/knee-and-hip-market-global-industry-size-share-growth-analysis-for-2021/Knee and hip are complex joints in the body. The knee joins the thigh bone (femur) to the shin bone (tibia), whereas the hip joint is a ball-socket synovial joint formed between the os coxa (hip bone) and the femur. To treat knee and hip disorders, implants and surgeries are performed so as to keep the chronic pain at bay and help permit a good level of activity.Hip joint supports the motion of the human body and is responsible for supporting the body weight. The need for hip replacement arises due to problems like arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, development dysplasia or a fracture possibly. Whereas, the need for knee replacement arises due to disorders like tendinitis, gout, dislocation or meniscus tears.The global knee and hip market is mature and is experiencing rapid innovations, especially in the knee segment. Knee & hip market of the US is the largest market globally because of its strong dynamics and a great scope of innovation in the region. The growth factors of the global market include rise in elderly population, simplification of minimal-invasive surgery, growth in the emerging economies, and rise in ageing demographics. The market is trending with innovation of new technologies and therapies, growth of knee & hip care centers, and use of robotics in replacement surgeries.Other Related Reports on Pharmaceuticals Market at www.pressreleaselive.com/category/pharmaceuticals/Company Coverage of Knee & Hip Market: Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Smith & NephewFew Points from List of Tables and Charts:List of TablesThe US Knee & Hips Procedures Performed Using a Robot (2016-2018E)Global Knee & Hip Segment- Revenue Comparison (2016)J&J Product Portfolio with Approval & Regulatory Submissions (2016)Research and Development of Johnson & Johnson (2016)Reportable Segments of Stryker CorporationStryker's Acquisitions and Collaborations (2016)Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Product Launches (2016)List of ChartsAnatomy of KneeAnatomy of HipGlobal Orthopedics Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)Global Orthopedics Market by Segment (2016)Global Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)Global Knee & Hip Market by Segment (2016)Global Knee Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)Global Hip Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)Global Knee & Hip Market by Region (2016)The US Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)The US Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Volume (2016-2021)The US Knee & Hip Market Value by Segment (2016)The US Knee Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)The US Knee Market Forecast by Volume (2016-2021)