The Bedspread Shop: The Best Store For Bed Accessories
The Bedspread Shop is a Melbourne-based shop which has become reputed as the best retailer of bedding and bed linen in the country. It is showcasing an exclusive range of bed accessories.
Details were revealed by the company's senior executives in a recent press meet organized in the city. The executives briefed the press about the nature of products retailed by the company.
"For over 30 years, we have been keeping customers comfortable in bed thanks to service, luxury, and quality of our products. From Bemboka blankets to opulent Danish eiderdowns, our linen and beddings have been prized for their durability and exceptional quality. Notable in our collection are the unique hanging bedspreads, quilts, and comforters- a big, colourful collection that has proved the company as the leading bedding retailer and bedspread specialist in Australia," said an executive.
The Bedspread Shop has been adding quality to bedrooms via with its exceptional range of bed linen and beddings. "The key qualities of our products are longevity and classic design. Magnificent lightweight Danish quilts and superfine Egyptian cotton sheets queen size, as well as our famed hanging bedspreads, have made the company the leader in retailing bedding and bedspreads in the country," said another executive.
The main products of the company include bedspreads, bath accessories, décor item, table linen and an exceptional range of bed accessories.
Bedspreads compose of Spanish and Portuguese designs, throw overs, tailored end items, reverse sham items and coverlets. Bath accessories include bathrobes, towels and laundry items. Décor items include throws, cushions and cushion inserts.
The latest range of bed accessories includes Danish Eiderdowns, Pillow cases& sheets, Quilts, blankets, Pillows, Quilt covers, under blankets, mattress toppers, winter essentials, pillow& mattress protectors, quality bed essentials, and valances.
For instance, Egyptian cotton percale sets are classic, flat sheets made of 100% genuine Egyptian cotton percale of 900 threads per 10 cm square. They are cool crisp and durable and suited to all seasons. They are manufactured to exact standards in Australia. Colour choices include Taupe, Ecru, and white. Fitted and flat sheets are sold with coordinating pillowcases.
In 2015, the company, which was owned and operated by a family changed hands of ownership. The new owners have a collective background in creative direction and finance in the realm of lifestyle magazines. Thus, they have been committed to maintaining exceptional standards of quality of products and customer service that have been the hallmark of this company.
Today, the company is located on GlenferrieRoad, Malvern, which is one of the most famous and sophisticated shopping strips of Melbourne. The Bedspread Shop caters to customers from overseas, local and interstate visitors.
"You can also discover high-quality bed linen and bedding at our online store. If you can, do visit our store to explore the total range of our products and to experience excellent customer service," said the executive.
