Launching the New Chilgrove Gunslip and Cartridge Bag

 
 
Introducing the Chilgrove Collection
Introducing the Chilgrove Collection
CHICHESTER, England - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Fur Feather and Fin provide shooting accessories and country clothing of the highest quality to those who enjoy country pursuits. Their broad range of items is constantly expanding, from shooting gifts to tweed jackets, you can be sure that you'll find everything country here! The latest addition to their extensive range is the Chilgrove gunslip, cartridge bag and licence holder.

The Chilgrove Dark Leather Gunslip is a beautifully elegant looking slip; hand finished to perfection with an eye-catching teal leather piping and stitching. This brings a modern twist to the traditional range, and the high-quality materials ensure that it has been built to last. The inside is lined with thick fleece to protect your gun from any potential scratches, so is certainly a wise choice for the season ahead. The length measures 50" inside.

Matching the gunslip, the Chilgrove Dark Leather Cartridge Bag is similarly bold and modern in design, with the same eye-catching teal details, contrasting against the dark leather. This bag holds up to 100 cartridges and has a reinforced base for strength out in the field. It has a 2" wide webbing strap to ensure comfort during your shooting activities and is sure to be your new firm favourite.

If you are looking to purchase a new gunslip or cartridge bag, then check out Fur Feather and Fin's range of shooting accessories (http://www.furfeatherandfin.com/product/10/shooting-acces...) today! Keep an eye on the new in range to discover all you need for your favourite country pursuits.
