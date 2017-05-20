News By Tag
Launching the New Chilgrove Gunslip and Cartridge Bag
The Chilgrove Dark Leather Gunslip is a beautifully elegant looking slip; hand finished to perfection with an eye-catching teal leather piping and stitching. This brings a modern twist to the traditional range, and the high-quality materials ensure that it has been built to last. The inside is lined with thick fleece to protect your gun from any potential scratches, so is certainly a wise choice for the season ahead. The length measures 50" inside.
Matching the gunslip, the Chilgrove Dark Leather Cartridge Bag is similarly bold and modern in design, with the same eye-catching teal details, contrasting against the dark leather. This bag holds up to 100 cartridges and has a reinforced base for strength out in the field. It has a 2" wide webbing strap to ensure comfort during your shooting activities and is sure to be your new firm favourite.
If you are looking to purchase a new gunslip or cartridge bag, then check out Fur Feather and Fin's range of shooting accessories (http://www.furfeatherandfin.com/
