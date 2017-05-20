Global Ceiling Tiles Market to Reach US$ 30 Billion by 2022

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global ceiling tiles market reached a value of US$ 21 Billion in 2016 and is further expected to reach US$ 30 Billion by 2022.

-- Ceiling tiles have long been known as lightweight construction materials that are used to cover unattractive wires and pipes in the ceiling area. Not only do they play a special role in interior design, they add a sense of integrity in the space as well. Ceiling tiles also possess a number of distinct properties. They are fire resistant, impact resistant, durable and lower the ambient noise level. Along with being effective, they have a long life and serve as an affordable choice.One of the benefits of using ceiling tiles is that they can be easily fixed and removed without causing any damage to the system. Ceiling tiles, however, have a low water resistance and are vulnerable to termite attacks. They are currently available in different colours, textures, designs and finishes which include antique, cracked, copper, aged copper, powder coated, etc.In the recent years, the importance of ceiling tiles has become increasingly apparent as there has been a rising demand for better structural and aesthetic designs in the construction industry. Moreover, increasing industrialization rates, infrastructure spending, constant product innovations, technological improvements, construction of new residential spaces and a growing demand for green building materials have added to the growth of the ceiling tiles market. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global ceiling tiles market reached a value of US$ 21 Billion in 2016 and is further expected to reach US$ 30 Billion by 2022.• The major segments of ceiling tiles are mineral wool, gypsum, metal and others. In 2016, mineral wool ceiling tiles represented the biggest segment with the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their high performance and properties like fire safety, noise reduction and thermal insulation. Mineral wool ceiling tiles were followed by gypsum ceiling tiles, metallic ceiling tiles and others.• Ceiling tiles serve a number of application domains which include commercial, industrial, residential and others.• Region-wise, North America dominated the market with a share of around 40% in 2016, as a result of high demand from the industrial and commercial spaces in the region. North America was followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and others.• Being fragmented in nature, the global ceiling tiles market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of these players include SAS International, Rockfon, Chicago Metallic Corporation, USG Corporation, Knauf, Odenwald Faserplattenwek GmbH, Grenzebach BSH GmbH, Saint-Gobain S.A. and Armstrong World Industries.• Mineral Wool• Gypsum• Metal• Others• Commercial• Industrial• Residential• Others• North America• Europe• Asia-Pacific• Others• SAS International• Rockfon• Chicago Metallic Corporation• USG Corporation• Knauf• Odenwald Faserplattenwek GmbH• Grenzebach BSH GmbH• Saint-Gobain S.A.• Armstrong World Industrieshttp://www.expertmarketresearch.com/categories/chemicals-market-reportsExpert Market Research (EMR) is a market research and consultancy firm providing syndicated and custom research along with consultancy services to a wide clientele base which includes Fortune 1000 companies as well as small and medium enterprises. With our tailored approach, the clients gain valuable and unbiased insights that help to improve their competitive edge and realize sustainable growth.With a keen focus on the qualitative aspect as well as accuracy of the reports, we align our resources and services as per the client's requirement and offer a flexible engagement model that best suits their needs. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical & Materials, Energy & Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.www.expertmarketresearch.comsales@expertmarketresearch.com+1-415-325-5166+44-702-402-5790