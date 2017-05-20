News By Tag
Centurion University Ties up With ICA Offering BBA Finance With Guaranteed Job and On-job Training
Centurion University's tie up with ICA gives students guaranteed job opportunity and on-job training after successful completion of their courses.
"Our aim is to create individuals who have knowledge about minute aspects of finance. Additionally the objective of our course is to not only create efficient managers but also innovative leaders who have a new approach towards resolving business problems," said the University's spokesperson.
He further added, "Our tie up with ICA will ensure that students pursuing the course get placement along with their degree. BBA (H) in financial services is one of the most sought-after specializations in the finance sector and we make sure that our syllabus is at par with the demands of the industry. We have received numerous applications from students from across the country."
It is to be noted that ICA has reputed recruitment partners such as ICICI Bank, Goldman Sachs, NIIT Technologies, Hindustan Zinc Limited, Shalimar Group, etc.
About Centurion University
Centurion University was established in 2005 by a group of ambitious professionals who aimed to take it to the highest level of providing quality education nationally and internationally. Today the University has five campuses at Bhubaneswar, Rayagada, Bolangir, Chatrapur and Paralakhemundi offering BTech, MBA, ITI along with various vocational training and social entrepreneurship courses. The University has more than 7000 students and it trains over 20,000 students every year in various skills and employs them all across India. The headquarters of the University are located in Paralakhemundi. Paralakhemundi and Jatni campuses run undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in technology, engineering and management. Bolangir and Rayagada campuses offer postgraduate programmes in basic and applied sciences. For more, visit http://www.icajobguarantee.com/
For more information, contact:
Get in touch
27, N. S. Road, 4th & 5th Floor, Kolkata - 700 001
univ.prog@icagroup.in
Phone: 8981557036
www.icajobguarantee.com/
Contact
ICA Job Guarantee
***@icagroup.in
