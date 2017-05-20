 
Meat Processing Equipment Market worth14.59 Billion USD by 2022

Meat Processing Equipment Market Categorizes the Global Market by Type (Cutting, Blending, Tenderizing, Filling, Dicing, Grinding, Smoking), Meat Type (Beef, Pork, Mutton), Product Type (Fresh Processed, Raw Cooked, Precooked, Raw Fermented, Cured)
 
 
PUNE, India - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The report "Meat Processing Equipment Market by Type (Cutting, Blending, Tenderizing, Filling, Dicing, Grinding, Smoking), Meat Type (Beef, Pork, Mutton), and Product Type (Fresh Processed, Raw Cooked, Precooked, Raw Fermented, Cured) - Global Forecast to 2022", The meat processing equipment market is projected to reach a value of USD 14.59 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2016. The market is driven by factors such as increase in demand of processed meat, safety regulations generating the need for sophisticated equipment, and widening applicability of meat processing equipment.

Browse 67 market data tables and 36 figures spread through 134 pages and in-depth TOC on "Meat Processing Equipment Market by Type (Cutting, Blending, Tenderizing, Filling, Dicing, Grinding, Smoking), Meat Type (Beef, Pork, Mutton), and Product Type (Fresh Processed, Raw Cooked, Precooked, Raw Fermented, Cured) - Global Forecast to 2022"

The cutting equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015

The cutting equipment segment dominated the meat processing equipment market among other equipment. As meat processing equipment are designed to simplify different process in meat processing. Therefore, cutting equipment are most common food processing equipment, which are used widely in the food industry and is a pre-requisite in every meat processing plant.

The processed pork segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the period 2016–2022

The processed pork segment is the fastest-growing type of meat to be manufactured in this market, this is due to being a rich source of nutrition such as vitamins, minerals, niacin, phosphorus, and iron as well as its availability in different processed products such as ham and bacon.

Download PDF brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1253

Fresh processed meat accounted for the largest product type segment in the meat processing equipment market

Fresh processed meat accounted for the largest share in the product types of meat processing equipment in 2015. Fresh processed meat products are obtained by mixing various quantities of animal fat with muscle meat. These products are treated with only salt and are processed by adding non-meat ingredients in smaller quantities for improved binding and flavoring. This segment includes products such as sausages, which are made by filling fresh processed meat into bread casings, patties, and kebabs.

North American region dominated the meat processing equipment market in 2015

The North American region was the largest market for meat processing equipment in 2015. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are prominent users of meat processing equipment for better flavor and texture of different processed meat products. With the increase in demand for ready-to-eat and packaged meat products, there is an increase in the demand for meat processing equipment simultaneously.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as GEA Group AG (Germany), JBT Corporation (U.S.), Key Technology (U.S.), MAREL (Iceland), Heat and Control, Inc. (U.S.), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.), Manitowoc (U.S.), The Middleby Corporation (U.S.), Bettcher Industries, Inc. (U.S.), and Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L., Mainca (Spain).

More Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.as...

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr.Rohan
MarketsandMarkets™
701 Pike Street
Suite 2175, Seattle,
WA 98101, United States
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

