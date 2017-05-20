News By Tag
Sinister Creature Con Returns to Stockton, CA This June
Horror and Sci-Fi aficionados are invited to attend the spring convention June 10th and 11th.
Attendees will have the opportunity to join makeup application workshops, foam fabric and airbrush classes, cosplay competitions and panels led by industry specialists. Additionally, Sinister Creature Con will give attendees the unique opportunity to meet champions from Syfy's Face Off. Rashad Santiago (Season 6), Rayce Bird (Season 2) and Nicole Chilelli (Season 3) will provide live SFX demos and workshops designed to expose the art of the creature.
"This convention focuses on the artistic aspect of horror films," says Tim Meunier, Convention Founder & Director. "More than any other genre, horror demands a tremendous amount of talent and creativity from CG artists, special makeup effects artists and sculptors. Their painstaking work often goes underappreciated—
Attendees of Sinister Creature Con will meet celebrities, scream queens and film directors from horror film classics like A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Suspiria and more. Contemporary horror audiences will enjoy the American Mary Reunion, featuring directors The Soska Sisters and actresses Katharine Isabelle and Tristan Risk. This is the only horror, sci-fi, and fantasy convention in Northern California that celebrates both the nostalgic and contemporary art of making the intangible real through makeup application and artistic fabrication.
Visit Sinister Creature Con and learn how special effects and makeup application are used to create the characters you love to fear. Free admission is available for children ages ten and under.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.SinisterCreatureCon.com.
About Sinister Creature Con
Sinister Creature Con is a bi-annual horror convention that provides an experience unlike any other. Each June and October we celebrate past and present—from the nostalgic to the contemporary—
Visit www.sinistercreaturecon.com for additional information about the upcoming show.
Press Contact:
Tim Meunier
Convention Founder & Director
916.995.0580
Tim@SinisterCreatureCon.com
Media Contact
Tim Meunier
tim@sinistercreaturecon.com
