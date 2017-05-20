 
Global Knee & Hip Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics

The global knee & hip market is mature and is experiencing rapid innovations, especially in the knee segment. Knee & hip market of the US is the largest market globally because of its strong dynamics and a great scope of innovation in the region.
 
 
DELHI, India - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Knee & hip are the largest joints of the human body. These joints bear the full weight of the body, while at the same time allowing for wide range of motion. Also, they provide structural support and balance to maintain an upright posture. The erosion of cartilage can cause chronic inflammation in the joint. This inflammation can further break down the cartilage over time. The cartilage may wear away completely if it is left untreated. Therefore, to treat it, replacements of the joints are undertaken, depending upon the real cause of pain, which might be due to arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysplasia or fracture.

Knee & hip disorders have become very common in today's world. To address these disorders, countries are moving forward towards med-tech adoption, regulatory, and compensation approvals to provide better technological facilities to the patients worldwide. The demand for replacements has increased to address these issues, thereby increasing the volume procedures. Orthopedic surgeons expect an increase in hip/knee procedure performed on robots, making it the latest trend of the market.

The US knee & hip market accounts for the largest market because of its strong market dynamics and high level of reimbursements and a great scope of innovation in the region. The global knee and hip market growth will be driven by increasing adult population, increasing minimal invasive surgeries, growing knee & hip market in the emerging economies, escalating obese population, and rise in ageing demographics.

The major trends of the market includes introduction of new technologies and therapies, advancements in knee & hip procedures, and growth of knee & hip care surgery centers. However, the market growth will be hindered by tough regulatory approvals, restricted reimbursements, and high cost of surgeries and therapies. Also, the competition of the market will be largely dominated by generalist firms.

The research report, "Global Knee & Hip Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the market performance at present and future outlook of the global and regional market.

List of Charts

Anatomy of Knee
Anatomy of Hip
Global Orthopedics Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Orthopedics Market by Segment (2016)
Global Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Knee & Hip Market by Segment (2016)
Global Knee Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Hip Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Knee & Hip Market by Region (2016)
The US Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Volume (2016-2021)
The US Knee & Hip Market Value by Segment (2016)
The US Knee Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Knee Market Forecast by Volume (2016-2021)
The US Knee Market Value by Type (2016)
The US Knee Market Volume by Type (2016)
The US Primary Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Value & Volume (2016-2021)
The US Revision Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Value & Volume (2016-2021)
The US Unicompartmental Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Value & Volume (2016-2021)
The US Hip Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Hip Market Forecast by Volume (2016-2021)
The US Hip Market Value by Type (2016)
The US Hip Market Volume by Type (2016)
The US Primary Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Value & Volume (2016-2012)
The US Primary Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Type (2016/2021)
The US Revision Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Value & Volume (2016-2012)
The US Adult Population Forecast (2016-2021E)
Rising Global Health Care Expenditure (2012-2016)
Global Obese Population (2012-2016)
Worldwide Population 60 Years or Older (2000-2030E)
Global Knee & Hip Market Share by Company (2016)
The US Knee Market Share by Company (2016)
The US Hip market Share by Company (2016)
Johnson & Johnson Revenue Share by Business Segment (2016)
Johnson & Johnson Revenue and Net Earnings (2012-2016)
Stryker Corporation Revenue by Segments (2016)
Stryker Corporation Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Revenue Share by Business Units (2016)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Net Sales and Operating Profit (2012-2016)
Smith & Nephew Revenue by Segments (2016)
Smith & Nephew Revenue and Net Profit (2012-2016)

List of Tables

The US Knee & Hips Procedures Performed Using a Robot (2016-2018E)
Global Knee & Hip Segment- Revenue Comparison (2016)
J&J Product Portfolio with Approval & Regulatory Submissions (2016)
Research and Development of Johnson & Johnson (2016)
Reportable Segments of Stryker Corporation
Stryker's Acquisitions and Collaborations (2016)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Product Launches (2016)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/global-kne...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
