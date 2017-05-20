News By Tag
Global Knee & Hip Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics
The global knee & hip market is mature and is experiencing rapid innovations, especially in the knee segment. Knee & hip market of the US is the largest market globally because of its strong dynamics and a great scope of innovation in the region.
Knee & hip disorders have become very common in today's world. To address these disorders, countries are moving forward towards med-tech adoption, regulatory, and compensation approvals to provide better technological facilities to the patients worldwide. The demand for replacements has increased to address these issues, thereby increasing the volume procedures. Orthopedic surgeons expect an increase in hip/knee procedure performed on robots, making it the latest trend of the market.
The US knee & hip market accounts for the largest market because of its strong market dynamics and high level of reimbursements and a great scope of innovation in the region. The global knee and hip market growth will be driven by increasing adult population, increasing minimal invasive surgeries, growing knee & hip market in the emerging economies, escalating obese population, and rise in ageing demographics.
The major trends of the market includes introduction of new technologies and therapies, advancements in knee & hip procedures, and growth of knee & hip care surgery centers. However, the market growth will be hindered by tough regulatory approvals, restricted reimbursements, and high cost of surgeries and therapies. Also, the competition of the market will be largely dominated by generalist firms.
The research report, "Global Knee & Hip Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the market performance at present and future outlook of the global and regional market.
