Benefits of Vinyasa Yoga - AYM Yoga School
People with depression was found to have an overall positive response when they started their vinyasa yoga practice. It's a practice that's thought to reduce stress and anxiety. Vinyasa yoga has also been found to boost the energy levels in the body. A regular practice can also provide relief from migraine headaches!
A 2014 study found that 11 months of sun-salutations improved the practitioners' cardiovascular health. A flow class can get your heart pumping in no time. So, it's ideal for those who are seeking a bit more of a workout type yoga class. In hatha yoga, a pose is held for five or so breaths, but in vinyasa, you move from one pose to another with each breath.
Furthermore, the chaturangas (yogi pushups) are known tone biceps and shoulders. So, it's great for those who are looking to do a bit of toning up. Considered a functional exercise, it's known to work all body parts with all body systems. The benefits of working all your body parts and systems are: burning more calories, increasing agility, increasing mobility and most importantly, maintaining healthy bones and joints.
Often times when people go to the gym on their own, they tend to put themselves in vulnerable situations, making them susceptible to injuries. The great thing about yoga is that it teaches you to have compassion to yourself. It encourages acceptance of your present state. A good yoga teacher will provide modifications in order to make the practice more reachable for everyone. So, it's important to swallow your ego and take necessary modifications in order to protect your body when practicing vinyasa flow.
Lastly, vinyasa flow is good for burning calories. The word is that a flow class burns 500 calories per hour. The good thing about burning calories with vinyasa is that one is able to do so without straining the body. Yoga not only burns calories but also protects the body. When taking into account the mental and psychological benefits of yoga, once can say that it is an ideal form of physical exercise if performed correctly.
