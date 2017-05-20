News By Tag
Quepos Sailfishing Charters Providing Best Fishing Opportunities in Costa Rica
If you are looking for the best fishing opportunities in Costa Rica then visit the Quepos Sailfishing Charters.
Quepos Sailfishing Charters is been providing the fishing in Quepos for more than 13 years. They have complete know how of the Quepos coastal water san shorelines and they very well know where to find the best fish for fishing. Costa Rica waters have some of the most interesting and popular fishes like Dorado, marlin, tuna, rooster, bill fish, sail fish and many more. The Quepos Sailfishing Charters takes you the most deserving locations where you would likely you get the desired fish without much of effort. There are also many endangered fishes in the Costa Rica waters and therefore the fishing is not allowed in some specific region. The Quepos Sailfishing Charters will take you to the regions which are authorized for legal fishing and they have the official authority for conducing fishing in the region.
Locations:
• Quepos Fishing Charters
• Dominical fishing Charter
• Golfito Fishing Charters
• Flamingo/
• Pureto Jimenez Fishing Charters
• Los Suenos Fishing Charters
Popular Fishes
• Sailfish
• Dorado
• Blue Marlin
• Wahoo
• Tuna
• Snapper
• Snook
• Roosterfish
Client Testimonials
"It was really fun experience fishing with the Quepos Sailfishing Charters. We had a blast and enjoyed the best of fishing in the ocean. We are really happy with their crew who are very skilled and professional and also pretty hostile."
