 
News By Tag
* India In-Vitro Fertilization
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120


Medical Tourism Providing Growth Impetus to IVF Market in India

"Foreign nationals get world class services at lower prices, high-tech equipments, and option to select an egg donor/surrogate from a pool of surrogates in India", says RNCOS
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
India In-Vitro Fertilization

Industry:
Health

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- India is speedily becoming a center for medical tourism for fertility, by attracting nationals from Britain, the United States, Australia and Japan, to name a few. The low cost of infertility treatment in India and the modern ART available, together make India a topmost alternative for infertility treatments.  The ease of accessibility of egg donors and surrogates in India has also encouraged international patients to consider India as one of the appropriate countries to pursue their treatment. In 2002, the Indian Government opened ways for surrogacy by providing it a legal practice status in the country. Furthermore, the ART Bill 2010 provides a national legal framework for married and unmarried couples, as well as single parents seeking surrogacy in India. Its objective is to regulate and investigate the ART procedure conducted across the country.

In India, the cost involved in hiring a surrogate mother is 1/10th of what is being charged in countries like USA. High-end technology, advanced equipments, experienced pool of doctors and consultants, higher number of surrogates or egg donating females, and not too much legal intervention make India fall on the list of ideal countries as infertility medical tourism destinations.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Indian IVF and PGD Market, By Structure (Independent, Chained, Hospital-based), By region (North, South, East, and West) – Forecasts to 2022", there are many factors driving the infertility medical tourism in India such as foreign nationals get world class services at lower prices, high-tech equipments, and option to select an egg donor/surrogate from a pool of surrogates; Indian females with high unemployment rates and no other option available to earn such a large sum of money in a short time-span. responsibility towards debt payments; creating a better life and savings for future; and presence of practice involving medical lawyers to safeguard surrogates' and couples' rights.

All the above factors are thus paving the way for foreign nationals to choose India for their infertility issues.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM889.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:India In-Vitro Fertilization
Industry:Health
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share