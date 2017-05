Medical Tourism Providing Growth Impetus to IVF Market in India

"Foreign nationals get world class services at lower prices, high-tech equipments, and option to select an egg donor/surrogate from a pool of surrogates in India", says RNCOS

-- India is speedily becoming a center for medical tourism for fertility, by attracting nationals from Britain, the United States, Australia and Japan, to name a few. The low cost of infertility treatment in India and the modern ART available, together make India a topmost alternative for infertility treatments. The ease of accessibility of egg donors and surrogates in India has also encouraged international patients to consider India as one of the appropriate countries to pursue their treatment. In 2002, the Indian Government opened ways for surrogacy by providing it a legal practice status in the country. Furthermore, the ART Bill 2010 provides a national legal framework for married and unmarried couples, as well as single parents seeking surrogacy in India. Its objective is to regulate and investigate the ART procedure conducted across the country.In India, the cost involved in hiring a surrogate mother is 1/10th of what is being charged in countries like USA. High-end technology, advanced equipments, experienced pool of doctors and consultants, higher number of surrogates or egg donating females, and not too much legal intervention make India fall on the list of ideal countries as infertility medical tourism destinations.According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "", there are many factors driving the infertility medical tourism in India such as foreign nationals get world class services at lower prices, high-tech equipments, and option to select an egg donor/surrogate from a pool of surrogates; Indian females with high unemployment rates and no other option available to earn such a large sum of money in a short time-span. responsibility towards debt payments; creating a better life and savings for future; and presence of practice involving medical lawyers to safeguard surrogates' and couples' rights.All the above factors are thus paving the way for foreign nationals to choose India for their infertility issues.For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/ Report/IM889.htm Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/ Healthcare_Industry.htm RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.