Medical Tourism Providing Growth Impetus to IVF Market in India
"Foreign nationals get world class services at lower prices, high-tech equipments, and option to select an egg donor/surrogate from a pool of surrogates in India", says RNCOS
In India, the cost involved in hiring a surrogate mother is 1/10th of what is being charged in countries like USA. High-end technology, advanced equipments, experienced pool of doctors and consultants, higher number of surrogates or egg donating females, and not too much legal intervention make India fall on the list of ideal countries as infertility medical tourism destinations.
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Indian IVF and PGD Market, By Structure (Independent, Chained, Hospital-based)
All the above factors are thus paving the way for foreign nationals to choose India for their infertility issues.
