A way to bright future- Careernext welfare society

 
 
SILIGURI, India - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- CareerNext welfare society was structured with a dream of providing quality and best education to young career applicants. Career next is constructed and dedicated to the success of the students. This institute is always willing to give the best platform for students, whether they are from technical or non-technical trades. Our one and only aim is to empower our students towards a bright future. 'Give wings to your educational dreams' it is the main concept of our institute so that our students can make their aims air-borne. Our mission is to ensure that students who trained from here should truly be "Employable".

Careernext Welfare Society is recognized by the Government of West Bengal under the West Bengal Societies Registration Act, 1961, [Registration Number S/1L/ 63962] with the mission of providing an eminent stage for every student for their rising future.

Carrernext is a holistic notebook which can cover any subject student interested in. We offer various courses for students from various trades. Mbbs in India, Nepal, China, Bangladesh, and the Philippines. Nursing course, Pharma course, B.Tech, B.ED both regular and distance course, research program (Ph.D, M.Tech, M.Phil), Media Studies (P.G Diploma in Media Studies, Mass Communication Degrees with Internship), Hardware and Networking (Net certified hardware specialist, Net certified hardware and networking specialist, Net Certified Enterprise Systems Engineer, Multimedia Studies (Animation, Filmmaking and many more), but it's not the end, with mentioned courses we are also specialized in Industry Integrated Learning, Internship In courses like M.B.A., Internship Spa Management, Fashion Studies, Environmental Science B.LIB./M.LIB. Knowledge Partners, Hotel Management, Fashion Courses, Joint Entrance Examination NET /SLET Preparatory course S.S.C. / W.B.C.S/U.P.S.C./BANKING, Interior Designing and much more.

Our main feature is here we offering the scholarship as well as placement opportunity for students and once a student is enrolled his or her scope of placement is our responsibility.

So, be a student of careernext and walk on the way to success.

For more details, visit : http://www.careernextindia.com/

