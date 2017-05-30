News By Tag
Micromax's market share by value is expected to increase three folds and that of Blackberry will be t
Reducing prices, internet providers, EMI option, Camera facilities, I ntegration with the wearable gadgets, Navigation systems provided in the Smartphone will drive the smartphone market.
A smartphone is a device that lets you make telephone calls, but also adds features that you might find on a personal digital assistant or a computer. A smartphone also offers the ability to send and receive e-mail and edit Office documents. Feature phones and multimedia phones are the different technologies along with smartphone in the mobile phone market. Smartphones are popular in particular age groups where age is between 16 - 24 or 25 – 34 as they find smartphone easy to use.
In 2014 Samsung share came out to be 29% and that of Micromax was 18%. So the gap between Samsung and Micromax is getting smaller and smaller. Micromax's market share is going higher and higher so it is estimated that it will be increasing in future also whereas Samsung's sales is decreasing day by day in India as other smartphone vendors are giving the same specification at much lower price. So it is forecasted that Samsungs share will decline in future. Micromax is majorly targeting the rural area and is promoting their low price segment smartphone. This strategy is expecting to lead them in the smartphone market. Blackberry's market is expected to decline because there is no big change announced by blackberry vendors so it is anticipated that blackberry's market will decrease in future by reaching 27 million units by 2017.
