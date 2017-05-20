 
James Tierney, Attorney, Orrick to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
NEW YORK - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that James Tierney, Attorney, Orrick will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "DOJ's New Guidance in Anti-Poaching and Wage-Fixing Agreements: What You Should Know in 2017 LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for July 19, 2017 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/hr-benefits/government-regulations/dojs-new-guidance-in-anti-poaching-and-wage-fixing-agreements-what-you-should-know-in-2017-live-webcast

About James Tierney

Jim Tierney is a partner in Orrick's Washington, DC office.  Jim maintains a wide-ranging antitrust practice with a focus on advising and representing clients in government merger and conduct investigations.  Before joining Orrick in 2016, Jim was the long-term Chief of DOJ's Networks & Technology Enforcement Section where he helped shape federal competition enforcement policy in a wide variety of industries, including high technology and financial services markets.  In that role, he supervised the teams that filed the U.S. v. Adobe, U.S. v. Lucasfilm and U.S. v. eBay  lawsuits challenging anticompetitive non-solicitation agreements among Silicon Valley and other firms.

About Orrick

Orrick is an AmLaw 50 firm focused on serving the technology, energy & infrastructure and finance sectors. Chambers Global 2016 rates the firm for excellence across 38 transactional, litigation and regulatory practice areas. Founded more than 150 years ago in San Francisco, Orrick today has offices in major markets worldwide. Approximately a quarter of Orrick's practice is outside the United States, led from offices in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, China and Japan, as well as an affiliated office in Côte d'lvoire. Financial Times selected Orrick as the most innovative law firm in North America in 2016.

Event Synopsis:

An advisory publication released October 25, 2016, by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission finds antitrust violations in "no-poaching agreements" and wage-fixing agreements between competing companies. The document, titled "Antitrust Guidance for Human Resources Professionals," makes clear that "naked" no-poach and wage-fixing agreements are per se illegal, even if no action is taken to enforce them and even if no anticompetitive effect results. Any "naked" agreement not to hire another company's employees, and any agreement to set wages, may fall within the guidance's proscription. Criminal penalties may be visited not only upon a company but also upon its executives and human resources professionals. What's more, the DOJ and FTC want companies to go one step further and report any such behavior.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will analyze the new guidance and lay out how companies and human resources professionals should respond. This includes implementing training regimens and compliance programs designed to prevent entering into illegal agreements or exchanging sensitive wage-related information with competitors. The panel will also discuss recent developments in litigation and class actions filed resulting from allegations of anti-poaching agreements.

Key topics include:

§  Antitrust Legal Framework

§  Agreements in Restraint of Trade

§  Recruitment and Hiring Policies

§  No-Poach and Anti-Raiding Pacts

§  Human Resources Training

§  Relationships With Agencies and Suppliers

§  Criminal and Civil Penalties

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
