James Tierney, Attorney, Orrick to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About James Tierney
Jim Tierney is a partner in Orrick's Washington, DC office. Jim maintains a wide-ranging antitrust practice with a focus on advising and representing clients in government merger and conduct investigations. Before joining Orrick in 2016, Jim was the long-term Chief of DOJ's Networks & Technology Enforcement Section where he helped shape federal competition enforcement policy in a wide variety of industries, including high technology and financial services markets. In that role, he supervised the teams that filed the U.S. v. Adobe, U.S. v. Lucasfilm and U.S. v. eBay lawsuits challenging anticompetitive non-solicitation agreements among Silicon Valley and other firms.
About Orrick
Orrick is an AmLaw 50 firm focused on serving the technology, energy & infrastructure and finance sectors. Chambers Global 2016 rates the firm for excellence across 38 transactional, litigation and regulatory practice areas. Founded more than 150 years ago in San Francisco, Orrick today has offices in major markets worldwide. Approximately a quarter of Orrick's practice is outside the United States, led from offices in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, China and Japan, as well as an affiliated office in Côte d'lvoire. Financial Times selected Orrick as the most innovative law firm in North America in 2016.
Event Synopsis:
An advisory publication released October 25, 2016, by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission finds antitrust violations in "no-poaching agreements" and wage-fixing agreements between competing companies. The document, titled "Antitrust Guidance for Human Resources Professionals,"
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will analyze the new guidance and lay out how companies and human resources professionals should respond. This includes implementing training regimens and compliance programs designed to prevent entering into illegal agreements or exchanging sensitive wage-related information with competitors. The panel will also discuss recent developments in litigation and class actions filed resulting from allegations of anti-poaching agreements.
Key topics include:
§ Antitrust Legal Framework
§ Agreements in Restraint of Trade
§ Recruitment and Hiring Policies
§ No-Poach and Anti-Raiding Pacts
§ Human Resources Training
§ Relationships With Agencies and Suppliers
§ Criminal and Civil Penalties
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
