 
News By Tag
* Mobile Payments
* Merchant Services
* Credit Card Processing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Spartanburg
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120


Start Accepting Credit Cards For Mobile Businesses

Merchant Welcome connects mobile businesses on the go so, mobile business owners can receive customer payments seamlessly.
 
 
Capture121
Capture121
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Merchant Welcome has teamed up with EVO, a preferred industry provider with more than 25 years experience, to provide you with your payment processing needs. EVO provides a suite of tools and services to make payment processing for your business a simple process.

• No upfront costs.
• No long-term contracts or cancellation penalties.
• More than 30 years of experience and expertise.
• Key relationships with industry preferred providers.
• Convenient support methods and hours to ensure you get
the help you need to be successful.
• Our processing system is great for grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, coffee shops, service repair shops, cell phone and cell phone repair stores, parking garages, hotels or any other type of retail brick and mortar. Our mobile businesses solutions are second to none help thousands of home online business entrepreneurs every day. Dependable credit card processing when you need it. For more information fill out the quick connect form and we will address your needs right away. Go to www.merchantwelcome.com and start accepting credit and debit cards at great rates and merchant support.

www.merchantwelcome.com

Media Contact
Merchant Welcom
andrewhillary@merchantwelcome.com
End
Source:
Email:***@merchantwelcome.com Email Verified
Tags:Mobile Payments, Merchant Services, Credit Card Processing
Industry:Banking
Location:Spartanburg - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Merchant Welcome News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share