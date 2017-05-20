News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Start Accepting Credit Cards For Mobile Businesses
Merchant Welcome connects mobile businesses on the go so, mobile business owners can receive customer payments seamlessly.
• No upfront costs.
• No long-term contracts or cancellation penalties.
• More than 30 years of experience and expertise.
• Key relationships with industry preferred providers.
• Convenient support methods and hours to ensure you get
the help you need to be successful.
• Our processing system is great for grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, coffee shops, service repair shops, cell phone and cell phone repair stores, parking garages, hotels or any other type of retail brick and mortar. Our mobile businesses solutions are second to none help thousands of home online business entrepreneurs every day. Dependable credit card processing when you need it. For more information fill out the quick connect form and we will address your needs right away. Go to www.merchantwelcome.com and start accepting credit and debit cards at great rates and merchant support.
www.merchantwelcome.com
Media Contact
Merchant Welcom
andrewhillary@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse