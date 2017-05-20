Start Accepting Credit Cards For Mobile Businesses

Merchant Welcome connects mobile businesses on the go so, mobile business owners can receive customer payments seamlessly.

--has teamed up with, a preferred industry provider with more than 25 years experience, to provide you with your payment processing needs.provides a suite of tools and services to make payment processing for your business a simple process.• No upfront costs.• No long-term contracts or cancellation penalties.• More than 30 years of experience and expertise.• Key relationships with industry preferred providers.• Convenient support methods and hours to ensure you getthe help you need to be successful.• Our processing system is great for grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, coffee shops, service repair shops, cell phone and cell phone repair stores, parking garages, hotels or any other type of retail brick and mortar. Our mobile businesses solutions are second to none help thousands of home online business entrepreneurs every day. Dependable credit card processing when you need it. For more information fill out the quick connect form and we will address your needs right away. Go to www.merchantwelcome.com and start accepting credit and debit cards at great rates and merchant support.www.merchantwelcome.com