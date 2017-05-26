Aurum Security Maintains The Best Ballistic Standards In All Its Armored Cars

Global armored vehicle market is expected to witness significant growth on account of its rapid demand primarily in the developing countries.

-- In the upcoming seven years or so, Other reasons that have lead to the significant growth of armored vehicle industry are viable conflicts in the global scenario and preeminent importance for homeland securities. In lieu of the same, Aurum Security, the producer of the most protected armored civilian vehicles in the world, makes sure that all the armored cars meet the ballistic standards and undergo a certified impact test of certain ammunition type.Aurum Security also produces bullet-proof glass of different protection levels according to CEN 1063, STANAG 4569 and GOST (Russia). Armored Toyota LC200 and Lexus LX 570 have the protection level of VPAM 7-9 VPAM VR 10 and have been tested and certified by the German military testing facility - iABG. The VPAM VR 10 vehicles provide protection from all small caliber soft-core and most armor-piercing bullets, including armor piercing bullets of Dragunov rifle. All the armored vehicles have an exceptional level of anti-blast protection against hand-grenades, anti-personnel mines, and even 6 kg TNT under the wheel. All typical parts such as firewalls, wheel arches, hatches, blast floors, window frames, Z and U profiles have been produced from UHH steel (600 HB and more).A senior official from the Aurum Security stated, "Nowadays, there are several ammunition types for almost every weapon, hence, it is vital for everyone to understand that protection of the armored car depends basically on the ammunition type and not on the type of weapon. Another point to notice is that stating only the caliber is not sufficient to determine the threat level for a certified armored car as there are many different bullets with the same caliber." Further, he stated, "Aurum Security is doing its every bit to maintain the ballistic standards in its every armored vehicle to protect as many civilians and civil servants as possible."Lots of different parameters play a role in determining the ballistic characteristics of the ammunition, to name a few: muzzle speed, a weight of the projectile, materials the bullet is made of, the shape of the bullet, etc. In addition to providing armored cars, Aurum Security also announced the establishment of Aurum Glass – a German Company that will specialize in the production of high-quality glass and glass materials for various purposes.For more information about armored vehicles designed & manufactured by German-based Aurum Security, please visit http://www.aurum-security.de/en/our-cars/short-summary.htmlLocated in Franfurt Germany, Aurum Security specializes in designing and manufacturing highly protected vehicles. The company is famous across the world for its civilian vehicles that provides protection from all small caliber soft-core and most armor-piercing bullets, including armor piercing bullets of Dragunov rifle. All the armored vehicles also provide an exceptional level of anti-blast protection – against hand-grenades, anti-personnel mines and 6 kg TNT under the wheel. Its flagship vehicles are Toyota Land Cruiser 200 and Lexus LX 570 which have been certified in Germany to the highest level of protection for civilian armored vehicles.Aurum Security GmbHFalkensteiner Str. 7760322 Frankfurt am MainGermany: +49 69 348 77967: +49 69 348 77969