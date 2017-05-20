News By Tag
Florida Public Relations Association Southwest Florida Chapter to host annual media breakfast
Traditional panel format meets speed-dating to discuss factors that impact the media and public relations professionals
The media panelists for the breakfast are: Phil Borchmann, Editor of Gulfshore Business; Jeffrey R. Cull, Executive Editor of Florida Weekly; Jigsha Desai, Digital Director at Naples Daily News; Ernest Hooper, Bureau chief and columnist at the Tampa Bay Times; Tim Klutsarits, Assistant News Director at NBC2/ABC7; Cindy McCurry-Ross, Executive Editor, VP Content at The News-Press; and Peter A. O'Flinn, President and Publisher of Spotlight News Magazines.
"The 2017 Playbook: Media Relations in an Evolving Market" will explore the impact of politics, economy, technology, demographics, and ethics with a traditional panel of regional media representatives. The experts will discuss the challenges and opportunities of 2017 as it relates to media relations for public relations professionals. This event will be of value to communication professionals, students, businesses, nonprofits, and anyone wanting to gain insight and tips into how to conduct public relations in this evolving market.
During the group speed-dating portion, attendees will have the opportunity to engage on a more personal level with panelists.
The cost for attending the presentation is $40 for members, $50 for non-members and $15 for students. Space is limited so please register early. Guests must RSVP online at fpraswfl.org.
Event sponsors are Bradley's Jewelers, CONRIC PR & Marketing, CTN10, Gulfshore Business, Mehta Communications, The Naples Daily News, and The News-Press Media Group. FPRA SWFL Annual Platinum sponsors include LCEC and iPartnerMedia.
For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact Christina Mehta Prendiville at (239) 470-4204 or christina@mehtacommunications.com.
About the Florida Public Relations Association
The Florida Public Relations Association is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida. For more information on the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, visit fpraswfl.org
Christina Mehta Prendiville
***@mehtacommunications.com
