 
News By Tag
* FPRA Southwest Florida
* Fort Myers
* Christina Mehta Prendiville
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120


Florida Public Relations Association Southwest Florida Chapter to host annual media breakfast

Traditional panel format meets speed-dating to discuss factors that impact the media and public relations professionals
 
 
2017 Media Breakfast
2017 Media Breakfast
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
FPRA Southwest Florida
Fort Myers
Christina Mehta Prendiville

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Florida Public Relations Association Southwest Florida Chapter (FPRA SWFL) wants to invite you to their annual Media Breakfast "The 2017 Playbook: Media Relations in an Evolving Market" to be held from 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at the Holiday Inn Airport, 9931 Interstate Commerce Dr., Fort Myers. A panel of experts from print and digital media and television will discuss an evolving market impacted by politics, economy, technology, demographics and more. A speed-dating format will wrap up the event. Door prizes for advertising with local media valued in the thousands will be given away.

The media panelists for the breakfast are: Phil Borchmann, Editor of Gulfshore Business; Jeffrey R. Cull, Executive Editor of Florida Weekly; Jigsha Desai, Digital Director at Naples Daily News; Ernest Hooper, Bureau chief and columnist at the Tampa Bay Times; Tim Klutsarits, Assistant News Director at NBC2/ABC7; Cindy McCurry-Ross, Executive Editor, VP Content at The News-Press; and Peter A. O'Flinn, President and Publisher of Spotlight News Magazines.

"The 2017 Playbook: Media Relations in an Evolving Market" will explore the impact of politics, economy, technology, demographics, and ethics with a traditional panel of regional media representatives. The experts will discuss the challenges and opportunities of 2017 as it relates to media relations for public relations professionals. This event will be of value to communication professionals, students, businesses, nonprofits, and anyone wanting to gain insight and tips into how to conduct public relations in this evolving market.

During the group speed-dating portion, attendees will have the opportunity to engage on a more personal level with panelists.

The cost for attending the presentation is $40 for members, $50 for non-members and $15 for students. Space is limited so please register early. Guests must RSVP online at fpraswfl.org.

Event sponsors are Bradley's Jewelers, CONRIC PR & Marketing, CTN10, Gulfshore Business, Mehta Communications, The Naples Daily News, and The News-Press Media Group. FPRA SWFL Annual Platinum sponsors include LCEC and iPartnerMedia.

For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact Christina Mehta Prendiville at (239) 470-4204 or christina@mehtacommunications.com.

About the Florida Public Relations Association

The Florida Public Relations Association is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida. For more information on the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, visit fpraswfl.org

.

Contact
Christina Mehta Prendiville
***@mehtacommunications.com
End
Source:Florida Public Relations Association SWFL
Email:***@mehtacommunications.com
Tags:FPRA Southwest Florida, Fort Myers, Christina Mehta Prendiville
Industry:Marketing
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mehta Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share