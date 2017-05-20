News By Tag
CENTURY 21 Commonwealth celebrates opening of Lynnfield, MA location
Ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony highlights 21st location of 10-year old company
George Patsio and Patrick Fortin, Founding Partners of CENTURY 21 Commonwealth, were joined by State Representative Brad Jones, Lynnfield Selectman Phillip Crawford, and a number of CENTURY 21 Commonwealth Sales Associates and employees at a ceremony held at their Salem Street location.
Representative Jones presented a citation from the House of Representatives, congratulating CENTURY 21 Commonwealth on its growth and contributions to the region.
CENTURY 21 Commonwealth opened Lynnfield with a powerful, seasoned team of real estate professionals already in place. Lynnfield Sales Manager, Elaine Sweeney, oversees the office and anticipates doubling the number of agents over the next three months.
Sweeney brings a resume of more than twenty years of managing a real estate office for a large local agency, as well as being a principal/owner in her own real estate firm, Sweeney and Schulz, for a dozen years. Sweeney also holds a number of real estate credentials including Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Real Estate Specialist (CRS), and the Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR) e-PRO designation. She is a licensed broker in MA, CT, RI and ME.
Although the Lynnfield office is the newest of the CENTURY 21 Commonwealth locations, it has hit the ground running with an experienced team of real estate professionals. Well-known real estate veteran Marjorie Youngren, a Lynnfield resident, leads a team of four under the name The Marjorie Youngren Team. Youngren is extremely well-known real estate circles. She writes for the "Ask the Realtor" column in the Boston Sunday Globe's Address section, providing information and advice to home owners and buyers. She has also been featured on the HGTV House Hunters show, and has been a guest on WBZ Real Estate Radio Boston. Youngren and her team earned the Chairman's Club distinction at their previous agency, achieving over $40 million in sales and placing among the top 1% of agents worldwide.
Founding Partner George Patsio commented, "We are thankful for the outpouring of support we received from local and state officials and are excited to be part of the great community of Lynnfield." Patsio also mentioned that the company has plans for further expansion, which includes the purchase of a building for a new expanded location in nearby Wakefield.
About CENTURY 21 Commonwealth
Established in 2006, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is a powerful resource for people seeking to buy or sell a home in Eastern Massachusetts. The agency is at the forefront of the residential real estate brokerage through its uncommon commitment to its sales team with innovative marketing programs, cutting edge technology, and top-notch support systems. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is dedicated to fostering passion, providing expertise and demonstrating integrity to all of their clients, sales associates and staff. In 2016, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's sales grossed over $1.4 billion in volume sold and ranks #1 in New England and #9 Worldwide among CENTURY 21 Franchises. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's Lynnfield office is located at 36 Salem Street. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth employs over 500 agents and has 21 offices as well as a Regional Support Center, located at 10 Michigan Drive, Natick, MA. For additional information please visit http://commonmoves.com.
