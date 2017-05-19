 
Jeremy Fayard Joins AutomotiveOnly.com as a Regional Sales Manager

 
DESTIN, Fla. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- AutomotiveOnly.com a data and technology driven, full-service automotive digital advertising agency today announced that Jeremy Fayard has joined the company as a Regional Sales Manager from Gannett where he served as an Automotive Manager and Advertising Leader.

Company COO, Erica Griesemer made the announcement today and said "we are pleased that Jeremy has joined our growing company as one of our Regional Sales Managers, based in Jackson, MS.   I worked with Jeremy during my stint with Gannett and was very impressed with his management skills and automotive background."

Steve Humphries, CEO of AutomotiveOnly.com commented "I first met Jeremy during Cars.com meetings in Chicago and was impressed with his personal drive and automotive knowledge.  He will be a great asset to us as we expand into markets across the USA".

Fayard commented "I'm very excited to be joining AutomotiveOnly.com as a Regional Sales Manager based here in Jackson.  After learning the capabilities and offerings from AutomotiveOnly.com and talking with Steve and Erica about their vision, it became an easy decision to join the team.  In today's marketing environment you have to focus beyond the click and that is what they have built out.  The need for solutions to be effective at producing real ROI is needed today than ever before and that is what the team at AutomotiveOnly.com made their focus.  Looking forward to introducing these exciting solutions and working with the dealers to maximize their results."

AutomotiveOnly.com is a full-service data and technology driven automotive digital advertising agency.  We are a leader in automotive consumer data capture technology with our Abandoned Shoppers and GeoMobile Marketing platforms.

Steve Humphries
***@automotiveonly.com
Email:***@automotiveonly.com Email Verified
