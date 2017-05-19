News By Tag
Parcus Group to Deliver Training for Sri Lanka Telecom
Parcus Group, a global provider of training and consulting services for the telecom sector announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Sri Lanka Telecom to provide training services around telecom product development.
Parcus Group has been selected by Sri Lanka Telecom to provide services based on its extensive telecom and product development domain expertise. Parcus approach is unique and is characterised by extensive hands-on delivery and practical tools provided during training and consulting workshops.
"We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with Sri Lanka Telecom who are a well-known brand in the telecom industry and a leader in Sri Lankan market. Another national carrier engagement proves the benefits of our telecom specific orientation and our rich consulting experience", said Igor Glavanic, Managing Director of Parcus Group.
"Parcus Group has demonstrated an approach which is unique by its framework completeness, end-to-end processes and ability to make product development interact easier with other parts of our organization"
For more information visit: https://parcusgroup.com
Ian Gene
***@parcusgroup.com
