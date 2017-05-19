 
May 2017





Parcus Group to Deliver Training for Sri Lanka Telecom

Parcus Group, a global provider of training and consulting services for the telecom sector announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Sri Lanka Telecom to provide training services around telecom product development.
 
 
CENTRAL, Hong Kong - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Parcus Group, a global provider of training and consulting services for the telecom sector announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Sri Lanka Telecom to provide training services around telecom product development.

Parcus Group has been selected by Sri Lanka Telecom to provide services based on its extensive telecom and product development domain expertise. Parcus approach is unique and is characterised by extensive hands-on delivery and practical tools provided during training and consulting workshops.

"We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with Sri Lanka Telecom who are a well-known brand in the telecom industry and a leader in Sri Lankan market. Another national carrier engagement proves the benefits of our telecom specific orientation and our rich consulting experience", said Igor Glavanic, Managing Director of Parcus Group.

"Parcus Group has demonstrated an approach which is unique by its framework completeness, end-to-end processes and ability to make product development interact easier with other parts of our organization", said Sanjeewa Jaymaha, DGM Product Development & Management at Sri Lanka Telecom. "In order to serve our customers in the best possible way, it is critical that our understanding of customer needs is high and that new products are created using best-in-class product development framework and approach. This has become even more important in recent years with the increased competition, OTT threats and growing complexity of new technology".

For more information visit: https://parcusgroup.com

