News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stay Woke for Black Radio Solidarity Day 24-Hour RadioThon To Benefit HBCUs June 1-2
Doors open at 9:30 am PST on June 1.
All donations will be electronic donations made directly to each school using online links to each school's official donation page. Links are available at http://www.blackradiosolidarityday.com/
Celebrities, entertainers, athletes, community leaders, philanthropists and Greek letter organizations are invited to stop by The J Spot during the radiothon to sit-in and talk about their HBCU connection or experience. The J Spot is located at 5581 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA.
Why "Black Radio Solidarity Day?" "Because Black Radio comes together for a great cause to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)," according to Underwood. "We came together first for "Black Radio Solidarity Day: Driving Souls to the Polls" in support of the November elections. Tom Joyner supports HBCUs. Steve Harvey provides mentoring to young African American boys at his ranch and I am 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, a Greek-letter organization committed to community service. We all knew that we'd come together to do something good in the neighborhood."
Sheryl Underwood, host and creator of Sheryl Underwood Radio, heard on 107 radio affiliates across the US and the US Virgin Islands, is the driving force behind the radiothon. "For many deserving students, HBCUs are a vital link to a higher education and economic opportunity, yet resources coming into the institutions continue to dwindle. The radiothon is one way that we want to help." Underwood adds, "We created a platform for people to support individual HBCUs through online giving directly through each participating institution's online donation link." She adds, "Our goal with the radiothon is to bring awareness to the role that HBCUs play in making dreams of a college education come true. This is something that we can do to make a difference in the lives of deserving students. This is the first radiothon, but it definitely won't be the last."
Pack Rat Foundation For Education (PRFFE) (a California 501(c)3 organization)
The public can call 1-855-Sheryl-
Links to HBCU donation pages are at http://www.blackradiosolidarityday.com/
For more information call 1-855-Sheryl-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse