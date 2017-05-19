Stay Woke for Black Radio Solidarity Day 24-Hour RadioThon To Benefit HBCUs June 1-2

 
Industry News





LOS ANGELES - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Sheryl Underwood Radio will live stream a 24-hour Black Radio Solidarity Day Radiothon to raise money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, HBCU Radio Stations and Pack Rat Foundation for Education's HBCU Initiatives. The radiothon is Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 2 at The J Spot, a comedy club owned by Underwood's friend and fraternity brother of Phi Beta Sigma, entertainer J. Anthony Brown. The event is open to the public and will be streamed live on Facebook.

Doors open at 9:30 am PST on June 1.

All donations will be electronic donations made directly to each school using online links to each school's official donation page. Links are available at http://www.blackradiosolidarityday.com/.

Celebrities, entertainers, athletes, community leaders, philanthropists and Greek letter organizations are invited to stop by The J Spot during the radiothon to sit-in and talk about their HBCU connection or experience. The J Spot is located at 5581 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA.
Why "Black Radio Solidarity Day?" "Because Black Radio comes together for a great cause to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)," according to Underwood.  "We came together first for "Black Radio Solidarity Day: Driving Souls to the Polls" in support of the November elections. Tom Joyner supports HBCUs. Steve Harvey provides mentoring to young African American boys at his ranch and I am 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, a Greek-letter organization committed to community service. We all knew that we'd come together to do something good in the neighborhood." Radio personalities who supported the effort included: Tom Joyner - The Tom Joyner Morning Show (Reach Media); Steve Harvey - The Steve Harvey Morning Show (Premiere Media); Big Boy -  Big Boy's Neighborhood; Russ Parr - The Russ Parr Show (Reach Media); Sway-Sway In The Morning (Sirius Satellite Radio); Sheryl Underwood-Sheryl Underwood Radio; Michael Colyar - The Afternoon Rush (American Urban Radio Networks); J. Anthony Brown - J. Anthony Brown; Sam Sylk - The Sam Sylk Show, CAFÉ MOCHA SHOW - (Westwood One), Dede Mcguire "Dede in the Morning" - K104-Dallas, Texas), KJ "Midday" Bland - KRNB 105.7 FM, Jeff "Uzi D" Anderson, Operations MGR / Program Director, WPEG - Power 98; WBAV - V101.9 (Beasley Media Group-Charlotte, NC), Kenny Smoov, Program Director, WQQK - 92Q (Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. - Nashville, TN); Anjali McGuire  "Anjali Queen B" - 95.7 The Beat - Tampa Bay, FL; Carl Anderson - WOL 1450 AM and Freddie Bell - "The Morning Show with Freddie Bell" - KMOJ 89.9 FM.

Sheryl Underwood, host and creator of Sheryl Underwood Radio, heard on 107 radio affiliates across the US and the US Virgin Islands, is the driving force behind the radiothon. "For many deserving students, HBCUs are a vital link to a higher education and economic opportunity, yet resources coming into the institutions continue to dwindle. The radiothon is one way that we want to help." Underwood adds, "We created a platform for people to support individual HBCUs through online giving directly through each participating institution's online donation link." She adds, "Our goal with the radiothon is to bring awareness to the role that HBCUs play in making dreams of a college education come true. This is something that we can do to make a difference in the lives of deserving students. This is the first radiothon, but it definitely won't be the last."

Pack Rat Foundation For Education (PRFFE) (a California 501(c)3 organization), founded by Underwood, is one of the entities that will be accepting donations through the campaign. PRFFE raises much-needed awareness and funds for all Historically Black Colleges and Universities. PRFFE initiatives include: College Reporter Internships; Civic Justice Initiative - Town Hall Meetings and Panel Discussions; HBCU Sports Initiative; Urban Symphony: A Concert of All-American and the Get Your Praise On: HBCU Choir Sing Off.

The public can call 1-855-Sheryl-1 or use social media to offer on-air challenges to organizations and individuals to match or surpass their donations.

Links to HBCU donation pages are at http://www.blackradiosolidarityday.com/. Donations to Pack Rat Foundation For Education can be made on the site as well. Listeners of Sheryl Underwood Radio and people interested in supporting HBCUs should visit the website, find the HBCU or HBCU Radio Station they want to support, and then click the link to give.

For more information call 1-855-Sheryl-1 or visit http://www.blackradiosolidarityday.com/.
Source:Sheryl Underwood Radio
