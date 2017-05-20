News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Acme Fuel Opens Newly Renovated Fueling Station
Open to the public locally owned gas station offers quality fuel
The Grand Opening Celebration will be Friday, June 30th from 8am-5pm and will offer drawings for Mariners tickets and gift cards, free float keychain giveaways with boat tank fill or Thurston County Food Bank donation, and Batdorf & Bronson Coffee from 8am-11am. Save 30 cents per gallon on E10 or Non-Ethanol 87 Regular Unleaded Gas from 9am-10am and 2pm-3pm.
Founded in 1925, Acme provides a variety of servcies to homes and businesses throughout Thurston and Mason counties. We deliver propane and heating oil to homes for their energy needs. We partner with Capital Heating and Cooling to install and repair all types of heating and cooling equipment. We operate two gas stations that provide fuel to businesses and individuals alike.
http://www.acmefuel.com
http://www.fastfuelweb.com
Contact
Allison Dumas
***@acmefuel.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse