Acme Fuel Opens Newly Renovated Fueling Station

Open to the public locally owned gas station offers quality fuel

Contact

Allison Dumas

***@acmefuel.com Allison Dumas

End

-- Acme Fuel Co./Fast Fuel celebrates the re-opening of its Downtown Olympia Fast Fuel CFN gas station at 303 Thurston Ave NE (at the corner of Thurston and Adams). The locally owned gas station is open to the public 24/7/365 and features brand-new equipment, Top Tier Non-Ethanol and E10 87, 89, and 92 Octane Gas, Premium On-Road and Off-Road Diesel, DEF, and an air & water machine. Pay by Visa, MasterCard, any CFN or Voyager card, or save 10 cents off of credit card prices with Acme's own Fast Fuel card. Save additional 5 cents per gallon by signing up for our ACH discount.The Grand Opening Celebration will be Friday, June 30from 8am-5pm and will offer drawings for Mariners tickets and gift cards, free float keychain giveaways with boat tank fill or Thurston County Food Bank donation, and Batdorf & Bronson Coffee from 8am-11am. Save 30 cents per gallon on E10 or Non-Ethanol 87 Regular Unleaded Gas from 9am-10am and 2pm-3pm.Founded in 1925, Acme provides a variety of servcies to homes and businesses throughout Thurston and Mason counties. We deliver propane and heating oil to homes for their energy needs. We partner with Capital Heating and Cooling to install and repair all types of heating and cooling equipment. We operate two gas stations that provide fuel to businesses and individuals alike.http://www.fastfuelweb.com