 
News By Tag
* Temperature Monitoring
* Humidity Monitoring
* Co2 Monitoring
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Helsinki
  Helsinki
  Finland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

New eBook on Monitoring the Museum Environment:

Case Studies, Training, Device, Parameters and System Specifications
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Temperature Monitoring
Humidity Monitoring
Co2 Monitoring

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Helsinki - Helsinki - Finland

Subject:
Reports

HELSINKI, Finland - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- VAISALA CORPORATION          PRESS RELEASE          May 29, 2017

Download eBook at:

http://www.vaisala.com/en/industrialmeasurements/applications/Museums-Archives-Libraries/Pages/default.aspx


Over the years there has been a technological evolution in climate control and monitoring systems for museum environments. Most artifacts and works of art will not fall apart if they are exposed to high or low humidity for a short duration, items that are adversely affected by short-term changes in conditions are typically maintained in microclimates.

However, most facilities maintain strict climate controls for stability of the display environment over time. Often a gallery or museum will care for a core collection of objects for generations and so must consider the long-term conditions. In museums, high variability of conditions is more harmful than the occasional spike in either temperature or humidity.

Vaisala has created an interactive eBook containing application notes, case studies and specifications for products that currently help preserve some of the world's most precious objects, including the Mona Lisa in the Louvre.  The eBook also contains webinars on monitoring applications and critical parameters for conservation environments, such as humidity and carbon dioxide.

Get the eBook and learn more about the Vaisala's experience with and solutions for museums, archives and libraries at:


http://www.vaisala.com/en/industrialmeasurements/applicat...

More Information

Katri Ahlgren, Communications Manager, Vaisala Industrial Measurement
katri.ahlgren@vaisala.com

Contact
Janice Bennett-Livingston
6046163542
janice.bennett@vaisala.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vaisala.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share