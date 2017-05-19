New eBook on Monitoring the Museum Environment:

Case Studies, Training, Device, Parameters and System Specifications

-- VAISALA CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE May 29, 2017Download eBook at:http://www.vaisala.com/en/industrialmeasurements/applications/Museums-Archives-Libraries/Pages/default.aspxOver the years there has been a technological evolution in climate control and monitoring systems for museum environments. Most artifacts and works of art will not fall apart if they are exposed to high or low humidity for a short duration, items that are adversely affected by short-term changes in conditions are typically maintained in microclimates.However, most facilities maintain strict climate controls for stability of the display environment over time. Often a gallery or museum will care for a core collection of objects for generations and so must consider the long-term conditions. In museums, high variability of conditions is more harmful than the occasional spike in either temperature or humidity.Vaisala has created an interactive eBook containing application notes, case studies and specifications for products that currently help preserve some of the world's most precious objects, including the Mona Lisa in the Louvre. The eBook also contains webinars on monitoring applications and critical parameters for conservation environments, such as humidity and carbon dioxide.Get the eBook and learn more about the Vaisala's experience with and solutions for museums, archives and libraries at:Katri Ahlgren, Communications Manager, Vaisala Industrial Measurementkatri.ahlgren@vaisala.com