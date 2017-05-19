SPORTFIT Summer Sports Performance Camp

SPORTFIT will be hosting 10 Week Summer Sports Performance and Strength and Conditioning Camps for middle and high school athletes

-- SPORTFIT is pleased to announce the details of their Summer Sports Performance Camps to take place in Hillsboro, OR, near the Intel Campus. The camps will improve the strength, speed, agility and explosiveness of high school and middle school athletes, while reducing their injury potential. Training will delve deeply into the fundamentals of athletic movement and safe resistance training. Each session will begin with soft tissue mobilization followed by a dynamic warm up to prepare the body for movement. Careful attenion is devoted to instruction in proper movement skills, before progressing through speed and agility training. This is followed with appropriate plyometrics for individual athletes to improve upper body power and jumping ability, and finally strength training. The high school athletes are also taught proper performance of the olympic lifts to further enhance power and explosiveness.Coaches will include James Cavin MS, PT, CSCS, PES, a Physical Therapist and former Division I collegiate wrestler at Boston University, and Sam Johnson, a strength coach and former pitcher for the University of Oregon and Westview High School, where he won a 3 Metro Leauge Championships and an Oregon State Title.The camps will run for 10 weeks, from June 26-August 25.The camp for High School Athletes will run Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:00 PM; Middle school athletes will train from 3:15 through 4:15 PM on Mondays and Wednesdays.