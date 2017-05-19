News By Tag
SPORTFIT Summer Sports Performance Camp
SPORTFIT will be hosting 10 Week Summer Sports Performance and Strength and Conditioning Camps for middle and high school athletes
Coaches will include James Cavin MS, PT, CSCS, PES, a Physical Therapist and former Division I collegiate wrestler at Boston University, and Sam Johnson, a strength coach and former pitcher for the University of Oregon and Westview High School, where he won a 3 Metro Leauge Championships and an Oregon State Title.
The camps will run for 10 weeks, from June 26-August 25.
The camp for High School Athletes will run Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:00 PM; Middle school athletes will train from 3:15 through 4:15 PM on Mondays and Wednesdays.
