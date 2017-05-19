News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Actress Debi Mazar is Emcee at Brooklyn Community Services 150th Anniversary Finale Gala on June 5
BCS150th Anniversary Finale Gala: For the Love of Community honors visionary leaders: philanthropists Aaron Dean & Dr. Deborah Dean, PVH Corp, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, Edward F. Gentner, Jr., Esq and BCS Brooklyn High School for Leadership
The emcee for the gala is actress, chef and activist Debi Mazar, co-star of TV Land's Younger. Ms. Mazar is a Brooklyn resident and has been featured in acclaimed films like Goodfellas, Jungle Fever, Malcolm X and Batman Forever and also on hit television shows Entourage, Ugly Betty and L.A. Law. She is the co-host of Cooking Channel's popular Extra Virgin Americana with chef husband Gabriele Corcos. The BCS 150th Anniversary Finale: For the Love of Community will be an elegant evening with a cocktail reception, auction, dinner and an awards presentation.
"Brooklyn Community Services is proud to reach this historic milestone by saluting these visionary leaders who all share our legacy of making an impact in Brooklyn. Our honorees Aaron and Dr. Deborah Dean, PVH Corp, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, and Edward F. Gentner, Jr., Esq. have been dedicated supporters in aiding BCS programs and continuing our legacy of empowering underserved Brooklynites. Our program honoree, BCS Brooklyn High School for Leadership and Community Service, has many success stories helping at-risk students achieve new opportunities through earning a high school diploma," said Marla Simpson, BCS Executive Director.
About the BCS 150th Anniversary Finale Gala Honorees:
BCS Philanthropic Leadership Award honorees are Mr. Aaron Dean & Dr. Deborah Dean. Mr. Dean, a former Chairman of our BCS Board of Directors is the President and Owner of Cydean LLC, while Dr. Dean is Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Mount Sinai Health Systems.
BCS Corporate Leadership Award honoree is PVH Corp. Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH),one of the largest global apparel companies, owns the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo), Warner's and Olga brands and market a variety of goods under their owned and licensed brands. PVH's successful corporate responsibility strategy focuses on "people (including human rights and human resources), the environment and communities where we work and live."
BCS Arts & Entertainment Leadership Award honoree is Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE). BSE oversees programming, marketing, sales, and operations for Barclays Center and Long Island's NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and manages and controls the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and its Development League team, the Long Island Nets, as well as the business operations of the NHL's New York Islanders.
BCS One Brooklyn Community Outstanding Service Award honoree is Edward F. Gentner, Jr., Esq. Mr. Gentner is Vice Chair of the BCS Board of Directors and Co-Chair of the Governance Committee. He is Senior Counsel with Cullen and Dykman LLP and has a legal practice which includes a wide range of corporate and commercial work.
BCS Program Award honoree is BCS Brooklyn High School for Leadership and Community Service. BCS Brooklyn High School for Leadership and Community Service, located in Clinton Hill, helps at-risk students ages 16 to 21 from failing out and provides a path to a Regents Diploma and plan for post-secondary success.
Sponsors for Brooklyn Community Services 150th Anniversary Finale include: Investors Bank, PVH, Greenberg Traurig, Citi, Cullen & Dykman, LLP, Depositary Trust & Clearing Corporation and New York Jets.
Ticket prices begin at $500, and sponsorships range from $5,000 - $50,000. For more information on tickets and sponsorships for the BCS 150th Anniversary Finale, please call or email Kerry Doyle, Donor Relations Associate, at 718-310-5660 or kdoyle@wearebcs.org (mailto:kdoyle@
Join the conversation with Brooklyn Community Services at www.WeAreBCS.org (https://donate.wearebcs.org/
Contact
Fern Gillespie, PR Manager, BCS
***@wearebcs.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse