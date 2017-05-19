Doral and Millennia Atlantic University Partner to Develop New Park

Spread the Word

--MAU Park is the newest park coming to Doral as part of the new Police Substation project, thanks to a public-private partnership between the City and Millennia Atlantic University, that was unanimously approved by the City Council at the May 10Council Meeting.The process to bring this agreement to fruition began during the construction of the police substation, when the university approached the City about partnering to develop the nearby open space. The Millennia Atlantic University will cover the capital cost for the construction and both entities will share operational and maintenance costs for MAU Park, which is slated to be open by Fall 2017."Establishing public-private partnerships is one of the innovative and fiscally responsible ways in which the City is bringing more services and infrastructure to the Doral community," said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. "This new park will be a great addition to our parks network, and will help provide more residents with the opportunity to enjoy green space and recreation."The conceptual design for the passive park, designed by Moss Architecture & Design Group, includes eco-friendly and educational features such as: wetland preserves, rain gardens, plaza area, and an art sculpture, as well as bicycle and pedestrian paths with educational signage."At Millennia Atlantic University we are very happy to contribute to the development of this park and all the environmental, cultural, aesthetic and recreational benefits it will bring to the city of Doral and its citizens. The MAU family values the enormous support received by local authorities and everyone who has collaborated to bring this project to life, which will bring joy and fulfillment to those who are part of this beautiful city," Dr. Aristides Maza-Duerto, President of MAU.