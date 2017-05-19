News By Tag
Anthem Ranch by Toll Brothers offers final home sites in two home collections
Some available home sites in the popular 55+ community back to open space
With its magnificent mountain views, Anthem Ranch is just 20 minutes from both downtown Denver and Boulder, and 25 minutes from Denver International Airport. The popular Toll Brothers community is located within the Anthem Colorado master-planned community that boasts more than 48 miles of walking and hiking trails intermingled among 735 acres of preserved open space.
Residents of Anthem Ranch by Toll Brothers enjoy the many amenities of Aspen Lodge with indoor and outdoor pools and spas, an expansive fitness facility, indoor walking track, billiard hall, card room, library, and courts for tennis, bocce and pickle ball. Aspen Lodge is the "activity center" of the Anthem Ranch community and more than 50 clubs have been started by its residents.
"We have four home sites and one move-in ready home available in our Jefferson Home Collection,"
"We also will have four model homes available from those two home collections,"
Toll Brothers is building a total of 391 homes within Anthem Ranch with home designs that range in size from 1,600 square feet to more than 2,800 square feet. Base prices range from the upper $400,000s to the upper $600,000s. The award-winning, decorated model homes include two designs from each of the three distinctive home collections.
The sales office for Anthem Ranch by Toll Brothers is located at 4118 San Luis Way, Broomfield, CO 80020, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From Exit 229 off I-25, travel west (toward Lafayette) for 3 miles to Lowell Boulevard, turn left and follow the signs. For more information, call 303-926-4140 or visit www.AnthemRanchByTollBrothers.com.
About Toll Brothers
An award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, Toll Brothers embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* In 2015, the Company was named one of America's Most Trusted Home Builders™† by Lifestory Research. Toll Brothers was also honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.
This is not an offering where prohibited by law.
