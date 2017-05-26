News By Tag
JADE Electronics Distribution Signs on with Massive Audio
Massive Audio™ of SoCal USA, a leader in the 12 Volt Audio industry for over 17 years, is proud to welcome JADE Electronics Distribution, a 40-year Wholesale Mobile Electronics Distributor from Trevose, PA to its fast-growing family.
"Adding Jade Electronics Distributing with over 40 years of experience to our growing Massive family is very exciting. With their years of 12V experience and veteran owner Mr. Larry Fienstine President and Buyer Scott Hoffner Jade Electronics has become intimately familiar with their customer's changing needs. They understand that Massive Audio has everything needed to grow to the next level in car audio. Massive Audio is Honored to Sell the Best" states Craig Bremner; National Sales Manager for Massive Audio.
Half of all Massive distributors have been representing Massive Audio products for a decade or more with some over 14 years for a reason. "Great People, Great Product, Solid Profits"
For more information on how to become an authorized reseller in the E. PA, S. NJ, DE, MA, VA & DC markets, please visit their website at http://www.jadeelectronics.com/
For more information please contact Massive Audio: sales@massiveaudio.com or visit our Website: http://www.massiveaudio.com
About Massive Audio
Since 1999 Massive Audio® has been an industry leader in high performance audio products. Massive Audio laid its roots in high quality audio reproduction through in-house engineering and a dedication to customer satisfaction. In today's industry, aftermarket products need to excel not only in their ability to reproduce the dynamics of music accurately, but also their ability to integrate within the confines of the modern environment. In anticipation of such needs, Massive Audio has introduced an array of outstanding products designed for the enthusiast who will accept no compromise, yet recognizes true value.
