Texas Packing Company Brings in Strong, Experienced Leaders

-- The newest addition in the beef industry, Texas Packing Company, has gone above and beyond to recruit the best and most experienced leaders in a continuously growing industry. A company with the intentions to provide opportunity and growth for the West Texas community as well as the globe begins with dedicated individuals working towards one main goal.Aiming to raise the bar in not only the beef industry but in leadership as well, Texas Packing Company found two exceedingly qualified people to help them embark on this new journey. Weber Costa, Texas Packing Company's COO states "We are pleased to have professionals with the knowledge and skill that we get from Myers and Morgan. They will help to elevate our level of overall quality, which in turn will affect our end product positively"Mark Myers, of San Antonio, Texas, was the perfect candidate for the position of Vice President of Operations. With 48 years of previous experience at L&H Packing, his first and only job excluding Texas Packing, he brought a tremendous amount of knowledge and skill to the company. Myers took the chance to come out of retirement and resume working when he was presented with the opportunity to establish Texas Packing Company as the new leader in the beef industry. Myers said the greatest strengths of Texas Packing would first and foremost be "the safe products, a great team, and the care leadership exhibits for their team members."With the help of San Angelo's Workforce Solutions, Texas Packing was able to recruit San Angelo native Teresa Morgan, as the Director of Human Resources. Teresa provides a great understanding of what it takes to effectively train and care for each individual employee. 20 years of previous experience in Human Resources at Shannon Medical Center and working in the cattle industry before accepting the position at Texas Packing Company, has equipped Teresa with the extensive background and training it takes to handle a facility aiming to employ 300 people within the first few months of production. Teresa stated that "with the strong support structure in place, Texas Packing Company has what it takes to be successful."Texas Packing Company is a new state of the art harvesting facility located in San Angelo, Texas. Newly renovated, USDA approved, and a member of the Southwest Meat Association, Texas Packing Company's goal is to provide the best products from prime to no roll beef nationally and internationally.