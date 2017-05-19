News By Tag
Solution Bosse Launches Mobile Service For Auto Dealers in Quebec
Some of the biggest car dealers in the Montreal area are relying upon the services offered by these seasoned professionals
"We are working with some of the leading car dealers and we work on all the major makes including GMC, Ford, Mercedes, Honda and Toyota, etc." Says the spokesperson of Solution Bosse while talking about the mobile service. The experts at Solution Bosse are known throughout Canada for making a damaged car look like a brand new one as if it has just arrived out of the showroom.
The paintless dent removal services offered by the company cover dents from hail, storm, door rings, children playing ball, shopping carts, golf balls and other scratches received by the body of a vehicle. Moreover, the company offers free quotes and estimates to its potential clients and customers over the phone and in person. Furthermore, the feedback received by the company from the car dealers of the Montreal area as well as the customers has been remarkable.
For more information and to get a free quote, please visit: http://www.solutionbosse.ca/
