Attn: Business Editor re: How to make your Advertising much more Persuasive and much more Compelling

-- ATTENTION BUSINESS EDITOR RE: HOW TO MAKE YOUR ADVERTISING MUCH MORE PERSUASIVE AND MUCH MORE COMPELLINGIn the past few years, a lot of the talk about advertising has been how much to spend in internet media versus how much to spend in traditional media. But whatever media mix your company may be using, the key ingredient in any kind of advertising has always been the effectiveness of the copy.Is your advertising copy as persuasive and compelling as it could be, and how can you improve your copy to make it even more effective?To put it into even more perspective, on a daily basis...HOW MANY TIMES HAVE YOU SEEN AN AD AND YOU WONDERED...WHAT WAS THAT AD SELLING AND WHO WAS IT FOR?How many ads have you seen where it wasn't really clear what they were selling, there was no call to action, and they barely even mentioned the name of the product or the company that paid for the ad?And how many ads have you seen in print that still use reversed type over hard-to-read backgrounds at sizes that you can't even read?And in broadcast, how many ads have you seen on TV that didn't even tell you what the name of the product was until the end of the ad...long after the viewer may have already used their remote control to click out of the ad in the first place?And what good is an ad if it's not clear what they're selling nor what the product is for?And did the ad include a persuasive and compelling CALL TO ACTION!"There are some very basic things that a lot of advertisers should be doing in their ads to make their advertising much more effective," says Robert Barrows, President of R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California. "And it is amazing how many ads don't even get the point across...and a lot of those ads are ads that are coming out of big companies and big ad agencies."With these thoughts in mind...and bearing in mind the famous quote by the late David Ogilvy, who said, "It's not creative unless it sells"...here are some very basic things that all kinds of advertisers should keep in mind whenever they are doing their advertising:A) IN PRINT ADVERTISING:Make sure that your ad is easy to read. That sounds almost too simple to be a recommendation, but take a look at a lot of the ads in today's newspaper or in some of the magazines that you read. A lot of the ads are still using reversed type in small sizes over hard to read backgrounds.What good is an ad if it is not easy to read?B) IN TELEVISION ADS:1) Make sure that the name of your product and your company are prominently featured THROUGHOUT your ad!No matter how tantalizing your video might be, remember that a lot of people watch TV with a remote control device nearby and they might click out of your ad long before you even say the name of your product.2) Also, make sure that all of your television advertising and web videos are closed captioned for the hearing impaired. There are a tremendous number of deaf and hearing impaired people who depend on closed captioning for their information from television.It is also very inexpensive to caption a television ad and there are several companies that can do it for you very quickly.Politicians should also make sure that they caption their ads. It is amazing to see how many politicians and issues don't make their ads closed captioned.C) IN RADIO ADVERTISING:1) Again, make sure that the name of your product and your company are featured THROUGHOUT your ad!2) And when you do a disclosure on a payment ad, like the terms on a car payment deal, don't speed up the audio so fast that it is impossible to follow. It only annoys the potential customer and it will make them very wary about buying from you.D) AND...WHENEVER YOU ARE PLANNING YOUR ADVERTISING BUDGET... AND WHEN YOU ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT THE BEST WAY TO SPEND YOUR ADVERTISING BUDGET AND THE BEST WAY TO MEASURE THE EFFECTIVENESS OF YOUR ADVERTISING......there is also some very easy-to-use advertising math that can help you do your analyzing and planning much more effectively......The math is called "The Barrows Popularity Factor.""The Barrows Popularity Factor" is a two-part mathematical marketing tool that will give you more of the information you need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk, says Barrows, and businesses of all kinds can use the math to help them increase their sales, increase their profit and decrease their risk."The math and how to use it are explained in a booklet called "The Barrows Popularity Factor" which you can download for $4.95 at www.barrows.com.For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising and Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405.