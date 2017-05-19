News By Tag
Gold Star Mother Karen Vaughn Launches New Book: World Changer
World Changer is a mother's story on loss, triumph and leaving a legacy.
Vaughn's son Aaron Carson Vaughn was a member of US Navy SEAL Team Six's most elite group, the Gold Squadron. After his death on August 6, 2011, Vaughn did not let grief overcome her but instead felt a purpose and responsibility to tell her son's story. World Changer is not only a compelling story about the love between a mother and her son but it also provides parents with advice on how to raise children who will leave a mark on the world, much like her fallen son Aaron.
World Changer has already received critical acclaim from best selling authors and other world influencers.
"World Changer will be one of the most important books you read in your life. It is not a story about war. Karen Vaughn never fought in a war. Neither is it the story of a grieving mother, for the author has clearly moved from the anguish of losing a child to helping others in a way that will honor her son," says Andy Andrews, New York Times bestselling author of The Traveler's Gift & The Noticer. "Rather than anything you might expect, this book—crafted by a woman with a heart big enough for our children—teaches you and me how to raise up sons and daughters who, like Aaron Vaughn, become World Changers."
World Changer is available now on Amazon. And for a limited time, the e-book will be sold for only $4.99. Vaughn's goal is to get this book in as many homes as possible and to empower parents to raise children who leave a legacy.
World Changer can be purchased here: http://amzn.to/
About Karen: Carrying on Aaron's legacy has brought this Gold Star mother through the halls of Congress, into a National Press Club Conference, onto multiple national television sets and well over 100 radio programs. She's been featured on large stages across the nation as a keynote speaker, including a guest speaker position during opening night of the 2016 Republican National Convention. She's now laser-focused on reaching out to parents with practical steps in raising World Changing children.
Contact
Alyssa Fagien
***@brandingfreedom.com
