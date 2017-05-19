News By Tag
Long-Term Care Insurance Paying Huge Benefits
More people today understand the need to have an advance plan for the financial costs and burdens of aging. People have been purchasing affordable LTC insurance for decades.These policies are paying huge benefits as they safeguard assets.
The nation's long-term care insurance companies paid $8.65 Billion in claim benefits in 2016 according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) a national consumer education and advocacy group.
"Some people think this will never happen to them, unfortunately they are in denial as the facts suggest otherwise," said Matt McCann a nationally known expert on long-term care planning.
McCann says most of his clients today are age 45-65 and are looking for a way to protect themselves from the physical, emotional and financial burdens long-term health care places on family.
"The consequences of long-term care are huge. Most people don't want to place this burden on family and by default this falls on the lap of a daughter or daughter-in-
McCann helps clients nationwide as one of the top specialists in the country. He speaks with clients on the phone and they see his computer screen from a special link from his website. This way they can learn their options, ask questions and get professional recommendations. Then he helps them shop for the best coverage at the best value.
McCann recommends several reference websites for research:
LTC Planning News offers articles and resources: www.longtermcareplanningnews.com
Free LTC Insurance quotes: www.quoteonltc.com
McCann's website also has several outstanding resources: www.mccannltc.net
