SKA Consulting Engineers Continues Aggressive Growth Plan with Five New Hires Across Regional Offices

GREENSBORO, N.C. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of five new employees to its Greensboro, NC headquarters and regional offices.
Keith Rittenhouse recently joined SKA as the Charlottesville manager and senior structural engineer. Keith received both his B.S. in Civil Engineering and Master of Engineering from the University of Virginia. In his 41 years of experience he brings to SKA, he has been a project manager and principal in three previous structural engineering firms.
Hilary Vickerman serves as the administrative assistant in the Charlottesville office. Although Hilary received her B.S in Geology she has been working for engineering companies for 20 years now fulfilling numerous roles.
Nicole Krasowski currently serves as a draftsperson for the Greensboro structural team. Nicole attended Ball State University where she received her B.S. in Environmental Design and Bachelors of Architecture.
Dale Parent joined the Greensboro MEP/FP group as a mechanical designer with an education in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. Dale brings extensive experience in mechanical and plumbing systems for many different types of buildings.
Joining the Greensboro corporate office as the manager of human resources is April Jones. April is a graduate of UNC-Greensboro with a B.S. in Business Administration and a focus on Human Resources. She brings a great deal of HR knowledge to SKA, having worked in a variety of industries and experienced in starting HR departments from the ground up.
"It's wonderful to see how much SKA is growing, but more importantly the expertise and knowledge we are bringing on board to support that growth. It's a very exciting time for SKA!" stated Stephen Robinson, President. "We look forward to the positive impact our new employees will have on our teams, culture, projects, and client relationships."
SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc., is a national, award-winning, multidisciplinary engineering firm established in 1957 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. SKA provides MEP and structural engineering services, as well as comprehensive building solutions, for clients throughout the United States and Mexico. With branch offices strategically located across the southeast, SKA successfully serves clients across a broad range of market sectors, including education, sports and recreation, commercial, healthcare, industrial, structured parking, healthcare, multifamily housing and places of worship. To learn more about SKA, please visit http://skaeng.com.
