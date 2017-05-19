News By Tag
Heroes Media Group Announces Expansion to Provide Small Business Marketing Services
"Our clients are consistently requesting services that will grow their business alongside the podcast production services we offer, and we have the capability to provide it," said Adam Bird, founder and CEO of HMG. "It only makes sense that as we grow, we provide a comprehensive solution to those we serve."
HMG has celebrated the efforts of heroes who are military, veterans, firefighters, police officers, medical personnel, educators, clergy and sports figures. The network currently offers video production services, podcast production services, event media coverage, sponsorship opportunities, and military outreach campaigns, and provides promotional opportunities to every show on their own social media channels. By expanding its services HMG will help more clients grow their business quickly and holistically.
About Heroes Media Group
Heroes Media Group (www.heroesmediagroup.com) is the voice of America's Community Heroes. HMG broadcasts multiple podcast shows that are established to help our heroes' communities from service members to first responders. HMG shows feature politicians, pundits, veteran-advocates, law enforcement officials and a myriad of sports. Notable sports coverage includes eight NFL teams, twenty MLB teams, NASCAR, MMA, the Arena Football League, the NCAA Men's conference tournament and the "March Madness" Tournament as well as university sports for all division one conferences in the country. HMG's lineup can be viewed at www.heroesmediagroup.com. For additional information, please email newsdesk@heroesmediagroup.com or call 202.656.7959.
