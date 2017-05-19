 
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Named by Norwell Chamber as Business of the Year

 
 
Eric Edleman receives award at Norwell Chamber
Eric Edleman receives award at Norwell Chamber
 
NORWELL, Mass. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provides comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, has been named Business of the Year for 2017 by the Norwell Chamber of Commerce.

Since opening in Norwell in 2008, the business has added clinics in Scituate, Quincy and Hanover and employs 32 over the four locations.

The Chamber's board of directors made the decision during its April meeting after soliciting written nominations from the community.

Edelman and his staff have donated services to local soccer coaches to teach them injury and concussion awareness and prevention. They recently volunteered services at Norwell High School where they taught the entire freshman class an interactive program on back health and safety. This included the proper fitting of backpacks and exercises students can do to strengthen their backs. Peak was a recent sponsor of the Friendship Home's fundraiser and participated in the Scituate St. Patrick's Day parade. They are active in offering free services to the runners who participate in the Norwell Half Marathon as well as any number of local events. In addition they offer a fall prevention program for seniors and injury prevention clinics for area soccer, lacrosse and hockey teams.

Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sport Performance accepted the award at the annual Norwell Chamber dinner.  "I am honored and humbled by this award," said Edelman. "Our growth has allowed us to get more and more involved in the local community offering many free educational lectures and services It's really important to me and our team that Peak continues to give back to this wonderful town that has given us so much and I look forward to many more great years of doing business in Norwell and beyond.

"Peak Physical Therapy has been a pillar of the community," said Norwell Chamber of Commerce President Susan Solis. "They have worked hand in hand with Norwell athletics and the schools."

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and a new location in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com
Source:Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
