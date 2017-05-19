Country(s)
Industry News
Sage Karam Makes Time for Fans and Talks Favorite Gear on Like A Pro during leadup to 101st Indy 500
Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field. Currently, the platform has over 150 athletes from 25 sports, and more than 1,000 pieces of gear available - and is on pace to have more than 400 athlete profiles in 2017. Like A Pro allows fans to learn about and easily purchase the products that athletes use and recommend using seamless buy-it-now technology from Amazon and other retail partners. The commissions on these sales are then split with the athletes. Sage Karam talks about the actual USWAG Stars and Stripes Socks he will wear during the Indy 500, which can easily be purchased directly from his profile. And an interview with Jody Karam also reveals the unique relationship that the father and son have.
From workout routines and supplements, to locker room pranks and superstitions, Like A Pro gives a unique behind-the-scenes look at what makes athletes tick. Sage Karam also uses his profile to speak about charitable causes he cares about and supports, as well as the music he listens to while preparing for a big race. Other Like A Pro athletes racing in this year's Indy 500 include James Hinchcliffe and Conor Daly.
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
Contact
Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse