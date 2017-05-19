 
HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new Bedroom, Dining , Barstools, & Game Table Furniture partnership

HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that it has launched a new Bedroom, Dining , Barstools, and Game Table Furniture line in partnering with Hillsdale Furniture.
 
 
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that it has launched a new Bedroom, Dining , Barstools, and Game Table Furniture line in partnering with Hillsdale Furniture.  This integration will allow customers to purchase across many product categories just in time for the Summer Season.   This new line offers 100's of collections giving customers many options to furnish their home in contemporary, modern, traditional, or transitional styles.  With over 800 new offerings, customers will have a wide array of selections.   Choose from Bed, Bedroom sets, casual and traditional Dining sets, game tables, barstools, and bar sets.

As always, HomeCinemaCenter.com accepts all major credit cards, paypal, & paypal credit to make transactions as effortless as possible.

About HomeCinemaCenter.com
HomeCinemaCenter.com is a leading retail supplier of stylish and elegant home furniture (http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com). A user-friendly website combined with a huge selection of high-quality home furnishings, including bedroom furniture (http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com) dining room furniture, and entertainment center furniture, has made HomeCinemaCenter.com a popular choice for consumers for years.

About Hillsdale Furniture
Hillsdale has a simple philosophy. We design furniture that will enhance your home. We understand that your home is special and the furniture you buy is a reflection of your taste and lifestyle. Function and beauty are the cornerstones of any Hillsdale design. Quality is the lasting element that assures value. Your investment in Hillsdale Furniture is important to both of us. Without quality materials, even the best furniture designs will age and wear. At Hillsdale, our designs are manufactured to strict quality standards that guarantee you years of beauty and enjoyment. Whether wood and glass or stone or metal, you can count on having our furniture as a part of your family for years to come. We travel the world seeking inspiration for our designs. But our real inspiration is you - the customer. You work hard and so do we. So, we understand the importance of an investment, which is why we take extra care to ensure that you'll be happy with every new piece of Hillsdale furniture.  Your investment in Hillsdale furniture, assures an investment in timeless styles and quality furnishings.


Visit http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com for more information.

Contact
Marc Burnetter
***@homecinemacenter.com
End
