John C. (Jack) Zinda – Super Lawyers Rising Star Award
John C. (Jack) Zinda, founder of Zinda Law Group, selected by Super Lawyers as a "Rising Stars" for 2017.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers seeking legal counsel.
As a trial attorney Jack takes pride in giving a voice to people and families who need help battling powerful adversaries. Jack has been lead counsel on hundreds of wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. Some of these have been against dangerous truck drivers, drunk drivers, corporations who manufacture dangerous products, and employers that have created unsafe work environments.
Jack has been recognized nationally by prestigious law organizations such as the National Trial Lawyers Association (Top 40 Under 40, 2012 & 2013), the highest designation from online law directory AVVO Corporation ("Superb" rating for 2012-2016) Super Lawyers, a publication of Thomson Reuters Corporation (Texas Rising Star for 2009, 2011-2015), the National Association of Distinguished Counsel Top One Percent (2010-2012), and is a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.
Zinda Law Group is a rapidly growing personal injury firm that represents plaintiffs in motor vehicle accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, dog bite injuries, and many other complex personal injury matters. Headquartered in Austin, the firm also has offices across Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Arizona. Visit https://colospringsinjurylawyers.com/
Media Inquires:
Kate Howard
Vice President of Operations
Zinda Law Group, PLLC
512-246-224
www.zdfirm.com
Contact
Kate Howard, Vice President of Operations
512-246-2224
***@zdfirm.com
