Blogger Jersey Girl Talk Visited Amazing Lash Studio in Westfield, NJ!
" The Amazing Lash Studio is hip, trendy and inviting. Their are products on display, lots of literature to read, helpful staff and 14 private treatment suites to provide a truly relaxing experience."
The neighborhood of downtown Westfield is hip and convenient for anyone looking to do a little shopping or pampering. As Adrienne states, "Amazing Lash Studio is right there in the middle of everything, located right near the Victoria Secret and up the block from the Starbucks. You can get your lashes done and a latte in one quick visit! ".
The process of eyelash extensions is very relaxing. Enter into a spa-like environment with trendy decor and friendly staff. Meet one-on-one with a lash stylist and complete a lash evaluation to assess the strength of your lashes. You then choose a lash style and are taken into a personal suite, where many times guests fall asleep during the lash application.
"Nykita, the woman who did my lashes, was absolutely fantastic! I have never had someone do a full set of eyelashes as fast as she did, but with such precision. Her application was flawless, her hands were quickly applying lash by lash and making me look flawless. She also took the time to go over each of the styles with me (there are 4 to choose from, which I will go over below) and let me know which she would suggest for me. She was pleasant and put me at ease, answered all of my questions and made the entire process so enjoyable."
Fall in love with eyelash extensions and visit Amazing Lash Studio in Westfield, New Jersey Today! Request an appointment https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
