The High Mountain Institute Celebrates the Inaugural Gap Year Decision Day

LEADVILLE, Colo.
- May 25, 2017
- PRLog
-- Today is the inaugural Gap Year Decision Day, a nation-wide initiative to encourage student to declare their gap year plans through social media outlets. The idea was inspired by the National College Signing Day (https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/
blog/2016/04/
26/why-national-
college-signing-
day-big-deal)
, a movement initiated by Michelle Obama to celebrate student going to college. As gap years are increasingly popular, leading to numerous reported positive benefits (http://www.americangap.org/
data-benefits.php)
, leaders within the Gap Year Industry, including USA Gap Year Fairs (https://usagapyearfairs.org/)
, American Gap Association (http://www.americangap.org/)
, Go Overseas (https://www.gooverseas.com/)
, and EnRoute Consulting (http://enroutegapyear.com/)
, are spearheading the opportunity to provide students taking a gap year their time to shine and feel like a cohesive group.
Alia Paltos, Director of USA Gap Year Fairs, explains: "We hope that Gap Year Decision Day will empower students by allowing them to feel like a connected community by sharing their unique educational paths. The possibilities for a gap year are endless, so this initiative will demonstrate to the public just how many students are taking gap time and exactly what students are planning to do."
HMI is excited to welcome an incredible group of students for our 2017 and 2018 gap semesters (http://www.hminet.org/gap
). Now in our third year, we have expanded our program offerings to include a wilderness-focused semester (https://www.hminet.org/gap/wilderness
) through the American West and Patagonia in the fall, and a semester in Patagonia (https://www.hminet.org/
gap/patagonia)
in the spring. Our students come from all over the country and with a diverse background, yet they all express the same desire to step outside of the classroom to learn more about themselves and the world so they can pursue their goals and ambitions in life with more purpose, passion, and preparedness.
