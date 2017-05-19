Reservations Being Taken For New Frontier Communities' Spanish Trails In Upland

Spanish Trails by Frontier Communities, Plan 1C

-- Spanish Trails by Frontier Communities will introduce handsome new two-story homes in Upland's foothill area. Reservations are currently being accepted at the community's off-site Sales Office at 8300 Utica Ave., Suite 173 in Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. Demand for these elegant, affordable, detached residences is high. Interested homebuyers are urged to visit the Offsite Sales Office soon, and speak with sales representatives. The office is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. To reach the sales office by phone, you may call 909-367-1883. Also, make sure to act now to take advantage on the special pre-model price, as it is available for a limited time.Spanish Trails will present spacious detached home designs of approximately 2,222 to 2,460 square feet with up to 5 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms and 2-car garages. In other words, exactly what today's family homebuyers are looking for. The flexible, open plan designs will feature a variety of room options, including downstairs bedrooms and adjacent full baths. Kitchens are designed around large central islands that include convenient bar seating for casual dining and connection during meal preparation. Large great rooms and nooks make for great entertaining. Pricing at Spanish Trails starts in the low $500,000s."Frontier Communities truly is your hometown builder. That means that we understand what people want and need in a new home, including an outstanding, convenient location and genuine new home value with low property tax rate of 1.07% and no Mello Roos," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "Spanish Trails is a great example of how we put together all of the things people want, from the way we design the homes to proximity to everyday conveniences."Located just south of the Foothill Freeway (210), Spanish Trails near neighbor, Greenbelt Park, a well established sports venue with three large baseball fields in Upland. The small town charm of Upland is enhanced by proximity to major employment centers in Rancho Cucamonga, and nearby Ontario. Major shopping destinations are within minutes of Spanish Trails, including Montclair Plaza, Ontario Mills, Victoria Gardens and more. Upland Unified School District campuses are close to home.To join the interest list and for additional information, please visit www.FrontierHomes.com. Spanish Trails is coming soon – early bird buyers should visit the Offsite Sales Office now at 8300 Utica Ave., Suite 173 in Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. Sales Representatives will be available there daily 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 6 p.m. Phone 909-367-1883 for details.Neighborhoods by Frontier Communities span over 10 cities throughout the Inland Empire, including Chino, Ontario, Jurupa Valley, North Fontana, Montclair, Menifee, Rosamond, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Riverside. A local neighborhood builder with deep roots in the Inland Empire, the company has continually helped it achieve some of its many goals and high aspirations working for a rich quality of life. Their course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.